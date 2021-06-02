The left is working overtime to sexualize your children

When my children were under five and underfoot, I would occasionally use the original Blue’s Clues as a babysitter. It was a safe, sweet show for little ones, who watched Blue give Steve clues about finding a scarf or apple. The 21st-century reboot, Blue’s Clues & You, is a whole new ballgame. Based on its latest video – The Blue’s Clues Pride Parade sing-along featuring Nina West -- it’s a babysitter if your sitter is a sex fiend.

Gay Pride (which celebrates a gazillion non-normative sexual orientations and “identities”) is an inappropriate topic for preschoolers. The only thing that distinguishes LGBTQers from other people is sex. Take away their sexual practices or sexual identities and suddenly there’s no Pride. They’re just ordinary people.

Preschoolers shouldn’t be forced to focus on or think about sex. They’re curious about the difference between what boys and girls have in their pants but once you name the parts, you’re done. Indeed, one of the classic ways to tell if a child was a victim of pedophilia was if that child was too sexually precocious. That precocity was a sign of abnormal adult behavior towards the child. By inundating children with sexual material, the pedophiles are creating haystacks in which they can hide their needles.

That’s why no one should be inundating 3-5-year-olds (the Blue’s Clues & You demographic) with sexuality – and that’s true whether it’s the bell curve of heterosexuality or the noisy, demanding long-tail non-standard sexual deviations. Nevertheless, the video assures the tots that two mommies; two daddies; two non-binaries; aces (asexuals), bis (bisexuals), and pans (pansexuals); and a family of kings and queens are all perfectly wonderful because of “love.”

The video is part of the LGBTQ+ crew’s using drag queens to attract children by putting a shiny object in front of them. Drag queens, however, are not cute or friendly. They are fundamentally misogynistic representations of women courtesy of men who think they’re better women than actual women. Think of it this way: Drag queens are to women what black face performers are to Blacks.

“Nina West” is a 42-year-old man named Andrew Levitt. If you listen to or watch his performances, you realize his fame is based on his shtick, not any discernable talent. Were he to perform as Andrew Levitt, he’d be the “live show” in the worst dive in Vegas. Moreover, his interest in children should be disconcerting, not celebrated.

The song, which Levitt sings dreadfully, is a bastardized version of “When Johnny Comes March Home Again.” Patrick Gilmore wrote it in 1863 as a song of hope for soldiers to return from the Civil War’s battlefields. I know 99% of people don’t care, but I find it offensive that this song is being reduced to a Gay Pride celebration.

(Although, I guess when one considers that we are waging a cultural civil war, having the left co-opt this song is the mirror version of Allied troops taking for their own the German song Lili Marlene. My father, a German Jew who fought with the British in North Africa, always choked up whether he heard the song in German or English.)

We’ve only just started June, so it’s not clear yet what the remainder of the month will bring. I still have no idea why heterosexuals need to be inundated with Gay Pride. I don’t care how people live their personal lives. I care a great deal, though, when they saturate the culture and target their children with their sexuality. I’ll quote myself from more than a decade ago:

Those of us who came of age before the 1980s, when the Judeo-Christian, Western tradition, though battered, was still ascendant, view our sexuality as a private matter. We believe that our bodies are our own property, which means that we should not be touched or controlled sexually without our consent. A person raised with this worldview inevitably believes as well that his ability to control his body is the essence of his individuality. This physical individuality is the antithesis of slavery, which represents a person’s ultimate lack of control over his body. Statist regimes, of course, cannot tolerate self-ownership, which is the natural enemy of government control over the individual. [snip] The practical problem for the Left when it tries to attack individuality as expressed through sexuality is the fact that a person’s sense of an inviolate physical self develops quite early, during childhood: Once a child individuates, he becomes aware of being his own self. ... The most basic thing one can own is one’s own self, and not letting others touch that self in ways you don’t like is an exercise in self-ownership. (Emphasis mine.) The Left, therefore, needs to decouple self and body as early as possible in a person’s development -- and it does this by bringing its own peculiar notions of sexuality into the realms of child-rearing and education.

IMAGE: Blue’s Clues & You screengrab.