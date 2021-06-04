The fantasyland of the Democrat party

For the entire duration of the Trump presidency, prominent Democrats such as Hillary Clinton refused to accept the election results of 2016.

As a matter of fact, crooked Hillary still maintains the 2016 election was stolen.

As recently as October of 2020, Hillary said, "You don't win by 3 million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, 'Whoa, something's not right here.' That was a deep sense of unease."

Clinton's unsubstantiated claims of a stolen 2016 election haven't been met with condemnation from the left or the media, but only with validation. Democrats have defended these claims. After Trump's election, Clinton, the Democrat party, and the media promoted the "Russia collusion" lie — based on the fake Steele dossier that was paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

After the taxpayer-funded Mueller investigation found no evidence of "Russia collusion," which was a surprise only to Democrats, the Democrat party moved on to the Trump phone call with the Ukrainian president — "quid pro quo."

The irony is that the Democrats accused Trump of engaging in an act that was committed by Joe Biden. Biden publicly bragged that he had threatened to withhold a billion dollars from Ukraine if Ukraine didn't fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm that paid Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Biden publicly admitted that he said, "'I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars.' I said, you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money."

In Trump's "infamous" and benign phone conversation, Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into former vice president Joe Biden's self-admitted "quid pro quo." While the transcript of the phone conversation revealed no Trump "quid pro quo," Trump was impeached for "quid pro quo."

The Democrats created and lived in an alternate reality, a fantasy world — Russia collusion, quid pro quo, and now the January 6 "insurrection."

Hillary Clinton recently tweeted that "an angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election. They killed a policeman" — a lie that has been repeated by many Democrats and the mainstream media.

The policeman who Clinton claims was killed actually died of natural causes. Per CNN, "US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick suffered strokes and died of natural causes one day after responding to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Washington D.C.'s chief medical examiner has determined."

It is a fact that the only person killed on January 6 was Ashli Babbitt — an unarmed Air Force veteran who was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she stuck her head through an open window frame.

The police officer who shot and killed an unarmed, white, female Trump-supporter was cleared of any wrongdoing by the DOJ, which announced that "it will not pursue criminal charges against the police officer who fatally shot [Babbitt]."

If only Ashli Babbitt had been a black man named George Floyd.

Trump was impeached a second time for "inciting insurrection." He told his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Maxine Waters called on the mob in Minneapolis during the Derek Chauvin trial "to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business." But in the fantasy world of the Democrat party, Donald Trump incited an insurrection.

Joe Biden recently delivered remarks in Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the city's race massacre, during which "a violent white supremacist mob raided, firebombed, and destroyed approximately 35 square blocks of the thriving Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma." Biden failed to mention that the white supremacists were Democrats, that the KKK was founded by Democrats, that those who fought for slavery were Democrats.

Biden claims that terrorism from white supremacy "is the most lethal threat to the homeland today," despite the fact that for the past year, BLM has burned, looted, and rioted in the streets of America in the name of social justice.

But while Biden and most Democrats are living in a fantasy land, there is some hope because others are beginning to wake up and join reality.

Rashad Turner, the founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul, recently quit after he "learned [BLM] had little concern for rebuilding black families." Rashad said he "believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies — black lives do matter."

Well, Rashad, better late than never. The truth is not only that BLM is a sham, but the Democrat party is a sham. They aren't solving problems, but creating them. Democrats are living in an alternate reality — one that is far removed from the truth.

Drew Allen is a Texas-bred, California-based conservative author and speaker, who writes a weekly blog promoting conservative ideals at drewthomasallen.com. Fluent in Italian, Drew has lived and worked in Italy in the fashion industry and in New York City and Los Angeles as an actor, screenwriter, and independent film producer.

Image: PXHere, CC0 public domain.