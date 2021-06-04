Google's not very diverse

Over at Google, they are cleaning up an office and looking for a substitute. Here is the story:

Google announced it's removing its global lead on diversity strategy and research from his post after it was discovered he'd made antisemitic comments in a past blog post. Kamau Bobb will be reassigned to a STEM research role after The Washington Free Beacon uncovered a 2007 blog post by Bobb titled "If I were a Jew." "If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself," he wrote in the now-deleted post. "If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented. I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired."

Yes, I guess that he had to go after that discovery. Actually, he's being reassigned.

My question is this: Did Google give money to Black Lives Matter or Democrats? It sounds to me that Mr. Bobb would fit in right with what BLM or AOC say about the Middle East. Mike Gonzales recently posted this about BLM:

The main BLM group, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, supports a primary objective of Hamas: the annihilation of the Jewish state.

Should Google demand that those funds be returned? Maybe Israeli lives don't matter.

Honestly, I don't think that people should be fired for what they posted in 2007. Accept the apology and move on, but it's Google that should explain why it supports groups that apparently don’t think that Israeli lives matter.

