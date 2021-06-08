Gaslight: Obama blames Trump for anti-Semitic surge

Leftists like to project their sins on others, and former President Obama has a doozy:

According to the Washington Examiner:

Former President Barack Obama appeared to fault former President Donald Trump for a recent rise in antisemitic incidents throughout the United States. In an email interview with Jewish Insider, published on Monday, Obama spoke about "negative and divisive trends" in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which led to multiple deaths and created a political shockwave in the country. The 44th president, who referenced a speech he gave at the Embassy of Israel in his last year in office, appeared to suggest Trump's time in the White House led to a rise in anti-Jewish hate. "When I gave that speech, it was clear that anti-Semitism was on the rise around the world," Obama wrote. "People’s anger over everything from immigration to inequality was boiling over — and many of them were looking for someone else to blame. And for four years, we had a President in the White House who fanned those flames." "So while I never anticipated what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, some of the negative and divisive trends that we’ve seen at home and around the world have contributed to a rise in anti-Semitism and other forms of hate," he added. "In many cases, I’ve been pleased to see these acts of hate countered by far larger expressions of solidarity. People are recognizing that we all have a responsibility to stand together against bigotry and violence, to not be silent but there will always be a need for vigilance against anti-Semitism."

I didn't see any Jewish-supporting marches of solidarity from Obama's leftists after the wave of sick anti-Semitic attacks on Jews in New York, Boca Raton, or Los Angeles. Did you? Where was the marching? Where was the looting?

Fact is, there wasn't any, because the Democrats have been in bed with anti-Semites for a long, long time.

Democrats, for instance, are the ones who coddled Louis Farrakhan, a open and flaming Jew-hater, such as at Aretha Franklin's funeral, when news agencies tried to cut Farrakhan standing right next to Bill Clinton from the picture.

Democrats are the ones who couldn't come up with a simple resolution to condemn dyed-in-the-wool Jew-hater Rep. Ilhan Omar, the one who said "all about the Benjamins" in reference to the trope about Jews and their money, a lie she swallows whole. Or her anti-Semitic buddies in the terrorist-supporting NGOs. They did a watered down resolution condemning all hate wherever it might be as if Omar's Jew-hate was nothing special.

Just recently, Democrat Randi Weingarten, chief of one of the most odious teachers' unions, the American Federation of Teachers, said Jews were part of an "ownership class" that wanted to take away from others.

By contrast, Trump has had nothing but kind things to say to Jews, while his son-in-law, and favorite daughter, Ivanka, are Jewish themselves, Ivanka by conversion.

He's been a staunch defender of Israel, helping wherever requested, and moving the U.S. embassy to Israel, something the left screamed about instead of embraced. Other nations followed, because they know a leader.

Trump was also the president behind the Arab-Israeli "Abraham" accords, which brought peace to the Middle East, with unthinkable friendships happening, with Saudis, Emiratis, Moroccans, Bahrainis, and others jumping onboard and wanting to be part of the peace, too. The Bidenites are trying to erase that accomplishment by erasing the uplifting name for all in the accord. They'd prefer to go back to the same old war, something they liked better, and they got it.

Democrats by contrast have just seething anti-Semitism going for them, and Obama staying silent.

Now he's trying to gaslight us into thinking Trump is the anti-Semite, a lie that won't wash, even as lefties eat it up as a narrative. It remains a lie, and it shows us just to what extent Obama will lie to cover up all the anti-Semitism of the Democrats.

