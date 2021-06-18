Must-see TV: Black medical professional denounces CRT at school board meeting

Critical race theory opponents are the new Tea Party, a grass roots phenomenon all over the country, mobilizing both activists and people with political background at all to oppose the teaching of race hatred. There is nothing quite as powerful in exciting passions in adults as a threatening their children. And make no mistake: critical race theory harms children deeply, teaching Blacks that they are victims and can’t succeed on their own, and teaching non-Blacks that they are born evil.

If you spend two minutes and forty-seven seconds watching the following cell phone video of a Black medical professional denouncing the teaching of critical race theory at a school board meeting, you will understand the panic that is starting to hit Democrats and their media apparat. The passion and the intelligence of this self-described holder of two medical degrees, a man who worked his way through college, “up from the streets,” are inspiring. He told the mostly white crowd gathered there that he “gives orders” to people who look like them every day, so how can he be oppressed?

“How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?”

Watch this parent absolutely obliterate Critical Race Theory at an Illinois school board meeting:



"How do I have two medical degrees if I'm sitting here oppressed?"

The best thing about opposition to CRT is the way that it unites Blacks and Whites affirming their equal status and respect. I can’t claim to be an expert on Black public opinion, but there have to many people as offended as the man above at the notion that they are helpless victims, incapable of competing on an equal footing.

The smarter Democrats are starting to have an “Oh sh*t” moment, realizing what they have unleashed. William Jacobson of Legal Insurrection writes, “The best evidence that the resistance to CRT is gaining and posing a threat to Democrats is that the mainstream media is trying to marginalize and demonize the movement the way it attacked the Tea Party,” and lists several recent attempts to smear opponents of CRT as tools of the right, racists, and the like.

It didn’t work with the tea parties, and it won’t work this time. Maybe this time around, the GOP will have the brains to capitalize on a ready-made activist constituency.