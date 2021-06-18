Schadenfreude overload: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suffers 80% ratings decline in the key demographic

I have despised Nicolle Wallace ever since I learned of the ways that she sabotaged the vice presidential run of Sarah Palin, whom she was supposedly helping run for national office. In my book, she is a vile snake. Since then, she has gone as fully left as David Brock, another one-time conservative that went to the dark side, trying for years to get Rush Limbaugh thrown off the air, destroy Fix News, and discredit every conservative.

Wallace’s show on MSNBC thrived while there was the Trump presidency to attack and spew hatred at. But it turns out that without Trump, not too many people want to watch her. Beckett Adams writes in the Washington Examiner:

“Resistance” television has been having a rough go of it lately. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has suffered a roughly 80% decline in viewership in the 25-54 age demographic since former President Donald Trump left office in January, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing data provided by the Nielsen Media Research. In May, just a little over 147,000 people in this all-important demo tuned in every day to watch Wallace's two-hour MSNBC program. In contrast, her program averaged 543,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic in January, 297,000 in February, 177,000 in March, and 215,000 in April. It was only a matter of time before lousy ratings caught up to cable news’ patron saint of mediocrity. Wallace’s particularly bland and ignorant brand of analysis and unrelenting cheerleading for the Democratic Party may have served its purpose when the Republican Party held the White House and the U.S. Senate, but now? Who needs analysis from a know-nothing, washed-up GOP operative? Very few people, apparently.

The non-geriatric adult segment of the audience, the 25-54 group, is the only one that advertisers wish to reach. They have money and the brand preferences are not set in stone. Reaching fewer than 150,000 of them in a two hour chunk of time is terrible performance for a national political show.

In the Free Beacon, Joseph Simonson lists some fo Wallace’s more bizarre on-air antics:

During the Trump years, Wallace’s bizarre conduct—she once compared the firing of U.S. intelligence officials to the Holocaust and confused the sound of a soda can opening on air with gun shots—paid off handsomely. Although her explicit endorsements of candidates, such as Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren (D.), who she called a "really, really, really good candidate," or Michael Avenatti, who she said the press should not "underestimate" as a presidential contender, were almost certainly net negatives, Wallace managed to capture MSNBC’s audience.

While other Trump haters on cable news also have suffered ratings declines, Wallace’s loss of 80% of the key demo is the worst that I have seen. She deserves it.

How long will her show last?

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab