Laurel wants to travel to Tokyo as a girl

Well, maybe Laurel will put down the weights someday and aspire to be a "birth-ing" person. After all, doesn't every person want to birth a baby?

We are talking about Laurel Hubbard, the newest triumph for those who tell us that they are on the right side of history. Check this out:

A New Zealand weightlifter -- who has competed in men’s events in the past -- will become the first transgender competitor to qualify to be on the country’s women’s weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020. "I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders," Laurel Hubbard, 43, said in a statement, according to the BBC. The report pointed out that in 2015, the International Olympic Committee changed its rules to allow transgender athletes to compete as long as their testosterone level is below a certain level and maintained for a year. The determining criteria -- a maximum reading of 10 nanomoles per liter of testosterone -- is as least five times more than a biological woman.

Who cares about biology or the fact that men are stronger on balance? Lauren is on the right side of history and her female opponents are not. It's all about being on the right side of history!

Who is going to tell the thousands of women who've been training for years? Who is going to tell them that some guy is going to grab their trophy because he is a man competing as a woman?

Where are the feminists when we really need them? They are repeating the party line that gender does not matter or that people can choose it.

Yesterday, we had a lunch with a friend who knows a lot about the Catholic schools. He told us that boys and girls compete as boys and girls in their respective areas. He also said that there was no bathroom debate at the Catholic schools much to the relief of the parents

Sorry Lauren, but you ain't no girl!

