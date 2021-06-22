China weaponizing climate environmentalism against Australia

The idea that China, the world’s worst polluter, would embrace environmentalism, particularly global warming-based green obsessions, seem absurd on its face. China’s aggressive construction of coal-fired power plants is overwhelming efforts in other nations to reduce CO2 output. Yet, we read in news.com.au:

Australia has lashed out at a push from a China-chaired UN committee to list the Great Barrier Reef as in danger, with the federal government claiming “politics” were behind the move. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has cited Australia’s “insufficient progress” on climate change as it recommended the reef, which spanned 2,300km, have its health downgraded to “in danger”. Environment Minister Sussan Ley and Foreign Minister Marise Payne called the UNESCO Director-General on Monday evening to voice their “strong disappointment” and “bewilderment” at the move, which Ms Ley confirmed Australia would challenge. The 21-nation World Heritage Committee, chaired by China, oversaw a decision which Ms Ley implied was influenced by foreign influences. “Clearly there were politics behind it; clearly those politics have subverted a proper process and for the World Heritage Committee to not even foreshadow this listing is, I think, appalling,” she said.

The move reverses the UN agency’s posture toward Australia’s efforts to save the reef:

Ms Ley claimed UNESCO had recently commended the government’s work on the Great Barrier Reef, which included $3b in funding under the Reef 2050 Plan. “Only a week ago we were reassured that this was not going to occur,” she said.

Great Barrier Reef

Photo Credit: ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies CC BY 2.0 license

As with the World Health Organization, China seems to be able to co-opt and weaponize UN agencies to cover up its own misdeeds and cast blame on nations whose behavior is far better than China’s.

China has targeted Australia for bullying over its push for an international inquiry into COVID’s origins, and because bullies seek to make examples of those who are smaller and more vulnerable, to serve as examples of what their power can accomplish. China has already pressured Australia with trade restrictions, and its aggressive push to militarize the South China Sea is building a military threat to Australia’s key trade routes. But using environmental diplomacy to castigate and shame our friends Down Under is beyond ironic.

China has no shame at all. And plans for world domination.

Hat tip: John McMahon