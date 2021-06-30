Kick 'flashy lips' Gwen Berry off the U.S. team

What's worse than LeBron James? How about another athlete giving us unsolicited political opinions?

The latest clown is a young woman named Gwen Berry who disrespected the U.S. flag. This is the story:

Berry, 31, was on the podium at the trials in Oregon on Saturday when the anthem started playing. Her white competitors, DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen, turned to face the flag and placed their hands on their hearts but Berry, a vocal BLM activist, turned to face the stands, put her hands on her hips and then held up a t-shirt bearing the words 'athlete activist'.

Welcome to the age of the "athlete activist"!

Miss Berry should quit the U.S. team and find another country to represent. She may find out that the U.S. is probably the only country in the world that will let you disrespect its flag or anthem without consequences.

I agree with Representative Dan Crenshaw:

"We don't need any more activist athletes," Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" Monday. "She should be removed from the team. The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. It's the entire point."

That's right. Representing the U.S. means the flag too.

Once upon a time, we had serious civil rights leaders who loved the country and wanted people to be judged by their character.

Men like Dr. King did not want to destroy the country.

Today, we have people like Lebron and “flashy lips” Gwen who don't know how lucky they are to be living in the best place in the planet.

So dump Gwen and replace her with someone who loves the country and understands what respecting the flag is all about.

