Keeping the faith with America

To be an American is a very special privilege. Our allegiance is to the red, white, and blue flag, not the sickle and the hammer. We live in one of the few constitutional republics that has freedom as the cornerstone of society. President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is not free.” Many patriotic Americans gave their lives to keep our flag waving over the U.S. Capitol. We patriots are proud of the America we grew up in, and we will not allow the Marxists to destroy it.

Our message to the anti-American outlaws is “Love it or leave it,” with the suggestion that they go to some Communist “paradise” like China or Russia to live. There they can bask in the sun, work in a slave labor camp, and enjoy being re-educated in Communist indoctrination centers.

My father was a coal miner, and my mother was a dedicated homemaker. We lived in a country setting in the mountains of West Virginia. I walked two miles every day to school. When I got to the schoolhouse, the first activity all the students and teachers participated in was to gather around the flagpole with our country’s flag waving proudly in the air. Then we would in unison say the Pledge of Allegiance with the phrase, “One nation under God,” sing the national anthem, and then pray the Lord’s Prayer.

My teacher had a Bible on her desk and read it to us in class at Christmas and Easter time. Every week, on Tuesday afternoons after school during the school year, many of us would walk another quarter of a mile to attend Bible school.

Our home life, school, and church environments complemented each other. These things encouraged me to love and appreciate God, family, and country. I remain to this day, along with millions of other Americans, a dedicated and loyal, flag-waving, patriotic American who would -- if necessary -- die fighting the enemies of our free and beloved republic.

Like a cancer, the ideological shackles of Marxist totalitarianism have affected the White House, U.S. Congress, public school systems, and the business world. The dictators of the cancel culture movement demand everyone submit to their insane, Utopian ideological philosophies. If not, they will try to completely ostracize those who resist so they cannot be successful in today’s society. This communist cultural revolution started several decades ago.

First, in 1962, in the case of Engel vs. Vitale, the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed prayer from the public school system. From that time until now, violence and lawlessness in public schools have dramatically increased. Also, drug use and teenage pregnancy have skyrocketed in schools. Then in 1963 in Abington School District vs. Schempp, the court struck again and “invalidated the reading of verses, without comment, from the Bible and the Lord’s Prayer in public school settings.”

Why did this matter? It mattered because morals become meaningless if there are no longer anchored to a higher being. Without God, they’re simply rules, rather like the one prohibiting running a red light, and are as easily sidestepped or abandoned.

America’s moral fiber took a drastic hit in 1973 when the Supreme Court, in Roe vs. Wade, legalized death to the unborn. Since 1973 there have been more than 62,000,000 unborn babies slaughtered through abortion. The world still has not reckoned with Adolf Hitler’s having killed about 6,000,000 Jews, yet our country, through the bloody institute of abortion, has murdered ten times that number.

In 2015, in Obergefell vs. Hodges, the Supreme Court announced that the Constitution supports same-sex marriage. This is a direct attack on the family because history has proven that there is no stronger unit for prosperity and liberty than the heterosexual nuclear family. Men and women bring different skills and emotional energy to these unions that are optimal for raising children. And that’s separate from normalizing behavior the Bible scorns.

The best antidote for the spreading disease of Marxism is to stand up and speak the truth concerning its destructive power of Utopian falsehood in every sector of our society. We will win this cultural war because, in the end, the truth cannot be defeated.

America will remand free because we have faith in God and love for our country. As in every war, many good soldiers of freedom, unfortunately, die in battle. In this war against Marxism, there will be those who will lose their positions of influence, their businesses, their opportunities for promotion, and their friends. The reason is that they dare to put truth and country before themselves. In the final analysis, they will go down in history as heroes of freedom who would not compromise away their heritage and constitutional rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

We will continue to fight for an America that honors God, family, and country. We will stand against any Marxist attempt to destroy the moral foundation of our nation.

The Bible says Proverbs 14:34, “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”

IMAGE: Sheet music for the Star-Spangled Banner (1918). Library of Congress.