Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden spews the 'n-word'

Joe Biden, who of late has been putting on his anti-racism skin suit, and lecturing America about all its past racial transgressions, declaring America no better today than its Jim Crow era, ought to take a closer look at what's going on at home.

According to the Daily Mail:

Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in conversation with his white, $845-per-hour lawyer, his texts messages reveal. The shocking texts may prove embarrassing for his father President Joe Biden, who just last week gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, and has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration. The president's son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a 'big penis', and said to the lawyer: 'I only love you because you're black' and 'true dat n***a'.

So Joe, who lectured Americans about a century-old racist massacre in Oklahoma and called it emblematic of America's systemic racism today, somehow has a kid he calls "the smartest man I know" who spews the 'n-word'? And based on the fuller report in the Daily Mail, even his lawyer seems to be disgusted?

Imagine if Don Trump, Jr. or Ivanka Trump wrote emails like that? What would the press be like if something like that happened and it got out? Right now the press is sleepy, while untold cancel-culture canceling goes on for far less racist activities, such as wearing blackface at a party in a bad Halloween costume, or telling another professor that black students tend to get lower grades, or making some high-school-aged racist trash talk to shock one's little friends on a private student bulletin board and years later, getting one's Harvard admission rescinded because of it, as happened to Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv. Anyone who does such stuff without political connections is canceled quickly. But Hunter? Well, he's got a book deal and an art gallery show, as well as his ChiCom and other board seats ungiven-up, profiting handsomely as the beautiful people fawn. Nobody's talking about canceling him for this dreck.

Yet the fact of the matter remains that only disgusting people talk like that, flaming racists, for starters. It's also done by spoiled, rich, entitled lordlings and princelings. The last white person I can recall who did that was hotel heiress and party gal Paris Hilton, circa 2007, between one of her jailings for dissolute behavior. She, however, had to abjectly apologize. In Hunter's case, with his history of drinking, drugs, and wenching, no apologies seem forthcoming. He also seems to be a high consumer of gangsta rap music, where such language is used, in the same kinds of slangy contexts, which is triply disgusting, since the 51-year-old son of the president is kind of old for it, even when he was 48, which is when he was making these racist texts.

It just goes to show the humongous sense of entitlement seen in Biden's middle-aged son, who feels free to use the 'n-word' around his lawyer, as easily as if it were something he grew up with. Normal people don't use that word, because they don't have any sort of society around them that might give it a thumbs-up. Hunter, though, doesn't have that kind of inhibition. Someone has always enabled him in such language, and that's why he used such words facilely. One wonders what kind of talk this overgrown kid was exposed to growing up in the Biden household as Joe praised Democrat former Klansman-turned Senator Robert Byrd.

The Bidens ought not to be allowed in any polite company for this kind of language. They ought to be pariahs. But being Democrats, they have their get-out-of-racism-free cards, and incredibly, still have the nerve to lecture the rest of us.

Image: Ben Stanfield, via Flickr (cropped) // CC BY-SA 2.0

