Political correctness and double standards are all over the place these days

Over the last few years, we are frequently learning new things that have become unacceptable.

An actress goes to a ball at Princeton University that has been around for over one hundred years and it is suddenly forbidden.

It is unacceptable to have ever used the word antebellum or to have attended a wedding or anything else at a plantation house.

We can never wear a Halloween costume where we pretend we are of a different race.

We can’t pretend we have a different heritage by misappropriating someone else's garb or nationality.

We can’t see Snow White because the Prince kissed her without permission. That is clearly sexual abuse.

Supreme Court Justices are not eligible, whether white or black, if they have ever been accused of inappropriate actions of anyone no matter how long ago it occurred and no matter if there is any evidence. The accusation is all that matters. (of course, this only seems to matter for people that are nominated by Republicans.)

It is racist to require a photo I.D. to vote despite the significant majority of all races approving the policy and the ease to get the I.D. for all people.

Being pro-life or limiting abortions is racist.

Giving a speech about statues where you say there are good people on both sides of the issue will be misrepresented as not just racist but supportive of neo-Nazis, regardless of the facts.

Despicable people such as Joe Biden and Barack Obama will continue to lie about what you said for years.

If you are a Senator and filibuster anything Biden wants, you are a racist.

Now here are things that most people posing as journalists accept as perfectly acceptable:

A Virginia governor and Jimmy Kimmel appearing in blackface if not actual Klan hoods. They are surviving and thriving.

A Democrat senator who falsely claimed she was of Indian heritage for years. This allowed her to move up at Harvard for years and she is widely respected.

A school that can teach children everything about sex starting in kindergarten, but won't allow children to see Snow White. That, you see, is dangerous.

Ted Kennedy could leave a mistress to die to protect his political power and could have "waitress sandwich" with Sen. Chris Dodd and he was celebrated as a champion of women.

Bill and Hillary Clinton could physically and mentally abuse as many women as they wanted. Then they could seek to destroy them, and the media, Hollywood, and other Democrats didn’t care. They were said to be very respectful of women’s rights. The women they abused were disposable.

Bill Clinton could hang around with well-known pedophile Jeff Epstein and few cared. The young girls were disposable.

Joe Biden is from Delaware, which requires photo I.D.s to vote, and yet not once have I heard him or others accuse Delaware of having Jim Crow laws and being racist.

Democrats filibustered laws they didn't like 327 times in 2020 and not once, that I can find, did anyone posing as a journalist claim that their obstruction was racist.

Democrats support prevailing wage laws that were racist in intent. These laws were meant to keep poor minorities from taking white workers' jobs. Why are Democrats demanding adherence to laws that have oppressed minorities and taxpayers for ninety years? Why is this O.K. with supposed journalists? Isn’t it racist?

Planned Parenthood was founded by a racist who wanted birth control to limit the population of people she deemed undesirable. The people she deemed undesirable were physically and mentally disabled people, as well as people of races she didn’t like.

Margaret Sanger’s legacy of racism and ‘elimination of the unfit’ is appalling:

While liberals praise Planned Parenthood for its contributions to the health of women (unborn infants carrying the feminine XX chromosomes excluded), no one seems eager to discuss the organization’s origin or its racist founder, eugenics advocate, Margaret Sanger. For the record, according to Merriam-Webster, eugenics is “the practice or advocacy of controlled selective breeding of human populations (as by sterilization) to improve the population’s genetic composition.”

Planned Parenthood continues to abort black and brown babies at a rate much higher than their percent of the population. Democrats support quotas for everything, but somehow not for abortions. Isn’t that racist?

So it is not O.K. to attend a ball or go to an old plantation but it is absolutely necessary for Democrats to use taxpayer money to support an organization like PP that was founded by a despicable racist.

There was no outrage when Obama and Biden gave glowing eulogies to the white supremacist, racist, KKK leader Robert Byrd, who filibustered the Civil Rights law.

Democrats block vouchers and charter schools that minorities support but somehow that is not condemned as racist.

Biden said that blacks ain’t black if they don’t vote for him that all blacks vote alike, that blacks don’t have the ability to get photo I.D.s to vote and that blacks have great ideas but don’t have accountants and lawyers? Those statements are all appalling racist statements, yet the media, Hollywood and other Democrats don’t care.

My summary is this: Democrats can do whatever they like and almost all people pretending to be journalists will support them all the way to president.

Republicans can have policies that lower unemployment rates for people of all races and education levels to record lows, can raise wages for those at the bottom, can reduce poverty to record lows and Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, will seek to destroy them every day, no matter how many lies and conspiracies, like Russian collusion, that they need to conjure up.

Facts and results clearly don’t matter. Power for leftists is all that matters.

