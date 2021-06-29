Isabel, the other Peron lady

We all know the story of Evita Peron, perhaps the most influential woman in modern Argentina. They made a Broadway play and movie about her! By the way, the movie did not misrepresent her beauty and class. She made a point to be super elegant because Evita knew that Latin women like their First Ladies to look that way.

During President Trump's visit to Argentina and President Mauricio Macri, the local media was crazy about Melania's look. In the end, Melania Trump and Juliana Macri stole the show with their fashions. It was a duel of First Ladies that Latin women could not get enough of!

Few remember Isabel Peron, who became president of Argentina in June 1974 and overthrown in March 1976.

The common denominator with the women was Juan Peron, husband and president. Isabel Peron was VP and assumed the presidency when President Peron died. Isabel was 36 years younger than Juan Peron.

Mrs. Peron's presidency was very difficult. She was not able to form coalitions and the country's economy went from bad to worse. Frankly, I am not sure that any other person could have done any better. Argentina's economic problems came home to roost in the mid-1970s and threw the country into years of turmoil. Her husband left her a mess and she had no chance to survive it.

Mrs. Peron was overthrown in March 1976 and eventually moved to Madrid. She turned 90 a few months ago and has stayed out of public view.

Who was the first female president of Argentina? The answer is Isabel, not Evita, Peron. Of course, no one made a play about Isabel and that may explain that history has largely forgotten her.

Image: Picryl