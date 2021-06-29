Doing as the Left does

Do you ever wonder how establishment media can go about not even pretending to be objective, or how Democrat politicians can tell you the current surge in crime, illegal border crossings, and rioting last summer are all a figment of your imagination? The CNNs and leftist politicians can do this because it’s not their goal to get you to tune in or get your vote. The Left now has enough of a coalition of immigrants, racist blacks, young morons, self-hating whites, perpetual victims, and government freeloaders to enforce their ideology on you.

This means they can cancel you out, spew fake news 24/7 and say whatever the hell they want no matter how outlandish and there’s nothing the Constitution or winning in the “marketplace of ideas” is going to do about it. So, conservatives -- quit living like it’s the 1980s and quit treating the Left like they’re still just the crazy uncle. Politics is the end all be all to the Left and they hate you with a passion. It’s time for conservatives to go against our natural inclinations, get out our comfort zone and enforce our ideology on the enemy.

Our fight starts with our words. Quit using their language and quit being soft on them. Maxine Waters shouldn’t be referred to as "congresswoman" but rather as a racist demagogue. Hillary shouldn’t be referred to anything other than a crook, and the FBI should be called traitors or brownshirts. CRT is racist indoctrination, abortion is murder, a journalist is a propagandist. When we use their language, we legitimize it and in turn desensitize otherwise moral, upstanding people.

Our fight starts with making them know we’re here. I believe in our silent majority of legal voters, but let’s stop being silent. If you see someone in Target wearing a Biden-Harris hat let them know they’re ruining this country. If you recognize a politician, CEO, or propagandist in your neck of the woods get in their face and confront them. We’ve been getting our butt kicked for 40 years taking the high road and being the peaceful good guy. Make Them Scared Again!

Our fight starts on the local and state level. Elect politicians that have fight and call it like it is. Elect politicians that are going to treat the left like the enemy that they are. Elect politicians that are forward thinking. Elect politicians who can ensure their candidates going to win just like the left does.

Our fight ends when we give the Left the right-wing authoritarian boogeyman they desperately want. Now, it’s hard for me to believe I’ve been cornered to where I want a far-right authoritarian to save us but that’s what 50 years of leftist encirclement has done. I’m a live and let live kind of guy, but anyone who’s halfway paying attention can see those days are coming to an end increasingly fast.

Most people even on the Right have no clue how encircled we are. As I mentioned previously there’s no relying on the Constitution, winning in the marketplace of ideas and there’s no chance of taking back the culture through some long-game approach. We’re too individualistic, too encircled, and too short on time.

I don’t believe this is a moment Trump or DeSantis can meet either. I’m not sure who that person is but they need to be heavy-handed. Like arresting propagandist in the media, left-wing politicians and brownshirts in the DOJ for treason heavy-handed. Like demoting military officers to E-1 if they’ve pushed woke ideology heavy-handed. Or like picking one of the many federal agencies, firing everyone and then selling the building heavy-handed.

There’s so much that must be done to clean out the Swamp and save this country, but we’ll never have the chance unless we start enforcing our ideology on the Left. I think we all can feel something nefarious is in our future unless we put a stop to the Left soon. Republican politicians have failed us for so long that we’re now staring down only bad options: a right-wing authoritarian comes into power that cleans house, a civil war, or disappearing in the middle of the night because of a mean tweet.

Image: Montecruz foto