Glenn Greenwald calls out another leftist lie

Exactly five years ago, Omar Mateen entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, where he killed 49 people and wounded 53 others. AP now reports that Biden plans to name the nightclub as a national memorial standing for all targeted gay victims of gun violence – which outraged reporter Glenn Greenwald, who believes in facts.

We’ve known for years now why Mateen shot up the Pulse nightclub: He was committing a religious jihad. His goal was to shoot up a nightclub – any nightclub – as revenge for American airstrikes in Syria and Iraq. Facts make it clear that he didn’t target Pulse because it was a gay nightclub; he targeted it because it was a crowded nightclub.

Nevertheless, that’s not how either the Democrats or the media (but I repeat myself) are selling the decision to establish Pulse as a memorial:

President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial. [snip] The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community “We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden said.

The first problem with that statement is that there is no epidemic of violence against Black men who subscribe to the belief that they are, in fact, women. The leftist media would have you believe that there is (Axios says that 28 of these poor creatures have been murdered this year already) but the fact is that’s one week’s worth of murders in Democrat cities across America. Every one of those 28 deaths is tragic but, again, it’s not a Holocaust.

The second problem is that, as I noted, Mateen didn’t shoot up the Pulse because it was gay. And the person who went completely ballistic about this latest deceitful action from the Biden administration is Glenn Greenwald. Although Greenwald’s anti-Israel sensibilities mean he will never be on my favorites’ list, he’s one of the few media personalities from the left who will call out the mainstream media’s fake narratives. (Hat tip: Twitchy)

Democratic Senators and activist groups promoting a false, conclusively disproven narrative about the Pulse shootings for their own benefits. Anti-LGBT animus was not part of that massacre. It dishonors the memory of the victims - & the LGBT cause - to lie about what happened. https://t.co/bhjpeaVSS5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

This tweet is an absolute lie. Every journalist who covered the PULSE shootings and trial will tell you this. It's infuriating to watch Senators blatantly lie this way. https://t.co/tYxqNEU8pZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Omar Mateen had no idea PULSE was a gay club. He spent the prior day looking at Disney locations, but they were too secured. He entered "Club, Orlando" in Google - not "gay club" - to find it. He never uttered an anti-LGBT syllable, saying his motive was US bombing in Iraq/Syria. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Maybe some people keep claiming that the PULSE massacre was motivated by anti-LGBT animus because they were told that and never learned otherwise. It's a horrible enough massacre - and it did devastate the LGBT community - without lying about it:https://t.co/VFuTGFpmwp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

More here from @quasimado, who covered the trial and acquittal of Mateen's wife for @HuffPost. That trial definitively proved Mateen wasn't motivated by LGBT hatred. There's no benefit -- except to some NGOs -- to allowing an outright myth to survive:https://t.co/vF8oX3Dhty — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

Even NBC News has acknowledged that the PULSE massacre was not motivated by anti-LGBT sentiment. Their article is definitive as it should be. The evidence leaves no doubt. There's no excuse for Senators and LGBT groups perpetuating this lie:https://t.co/V36i1ZHfS8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 12, 2021

I don’t mind making the Pulse nightclub, in which so many poor souls died, a memorial but let’s make it a memorial to the right thing: An Islamic jihad massacre on American soil, second only to 9/11. For that reason, we would do very well to remember it.

By the way, this isn’t the first time that the gay community has created gay martyrs where gayness had nothing to do with anything. Gays still claim that Matthew Shepard, the man horribly beaten and left to die on a fencepost in Wyoming back in 1998, was a gay martyr. In fact, as Stephen Jimenez explained in exhaustive detail in The Book of Matt: The Truth about the Murder of Matthew Shepard, Shepard didn’t die because he was gay. He died because both he and his killer were part of the same shady underclass of methamphetamine users and dealers, and his death was a drug hit.

In the broadest sense, if you’re looking to burnish your faith with martyrs, the important thing about your martyrs is that they’re dead and they died badly. However, I can’t help but feel that it’s a cheap faith when martyrdom must be created out of whole cloth.

At least when it came to the early Christian martyrs, as well as today’s Christian martyrs in China and across the Muslim world, they really did die for their faith. In the same vein, think about all those BLM martyrs who were lifetime criminals who died or were injured violently resisting deserved arrests. If the causes are good, they shouldn’t be cheapened this way.

IMAGE: Memorial outside of Pulse (that’s Jeh Johnson in the picture).

