Futurist limns out future of the Biden regime

Tuesday night at LewRockwell, I read a terrific article that laid out a plausible near future for our declining nation, "The Three-Way Squeeze" by James Howard Kunstler. Conservatives and libertarians really ought to read it. Those disgusted and horrified by the state of our nation will take heart at Kunstler's opening line:

Here is why the "Joe Biden" regime only has a few months to live: it is caught in a squeeze between some of the greatest lies in world history, and they're all unraveling now.

Kunstler then explains the three Big Lies that he feels will soon doom the current regime. The first Big Lie concerns the government's handling of the pandemic. He touches on Dr. Fauci's involvement in and funding of the Wuhan lab, the medical bureaucrats squashing of therapeutics like HCQ, and the adverse effects of the COVID vaccines, which aren't getting a lot of press.

Kunstler's Big Lie No. 2 concerns the presidential election, which he thinks was fraudulently "won." This second lie is where we get some delicious "red meat": the Arizona vote audit. We learn that other states are going to Arizona to observe their audit. You'll love this section.

The third Big Lie concerns the economic recovery. Kunstler thinks that since the 2008 financial meltdown, the U.S. economy has been "held together with the baling wire and duct tape of Federal Reserve money games and ... government fiscal recklessness." Kunstler thinks we will soon have to admit that there won't be a true recovery and that we are entering what he calls "the long emergency." No cyclical depression is on the menu, I'm afraid. It's more sobering than that.

Do read Kunstler's article from start to finish. Don't jump ahead, because the entire article will prepare you for the last paragraph, the Big Reveal.

James H. Kunstler is an interesting cat. In addition to non-fiction (or verity), he's written novels and dabbles in painting. Visit his website to find out more about the guy. The CF of the CFN he refers to is perhaps a trifle naughty for the genteel readers of AT and might be unfamiliar. The term may have arisen in the Vietnam Era; here's an explanation of the term from Quartz. To find out what the "N" refers to, visit his website.

In any event, do read "The Three-Way Squeeze." It might give you some hope that our national nightmare might not have to go on for another three and a half years.

Jon N. Hall of ULTRACON OPINION is a programmer from Kansas City.

Image: Sebastian Kmiecik.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.