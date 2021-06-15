Caitlyn Jenner's hissy fit

Caitlyn Jenner, candidate for the governorship of California, is throwing a hissy fit. It's because the left-wing late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel referred to Caitlyn as "Trump in a wig." Jenner fired back by saying, "Last night [Jimmy Kimmel] called me Donald Trump in a wig. He obviously believe that trans women are simple men with wigs on."

Kimmel is both right and wrong. He's wrong to think Jenner is a man merely in a wig. To come across as a woman, here's what Bruce Jenner had to do.

He underwent what's called a complete facial-feminization surgery. This was not an in-and-out deal but a five-year process, It included a hairline correction, forehead contouring, and jaw and chin contouring. And there's more -- a nose job, tracheal shave, and beard removal. And this sculpting was not done in some cheesy walk-up clinic or down in Honduras. Quite the contrary. Jenner went to high-priced surgeons in Beverly Hills, America's epicenter for plastic surgery.

Breasts were initially a problem. Jenner writes in his book, The Secrets of My Life: "I started on hormones. I was a good 36B. I loved them. I thought this was fabulous. My mission at that point was to transition before I was 40. Got to 39.... I just couldn't go any further." No problem. Jenner got breast augmentation surgery.

The big question in the minds of many is did Jenner get the downstairs plumbing 'fixed.' Yes, he did. That was the finishing touch. From Jenner's book:

The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated. So why even consider it? Because it's just a penis. It has not special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have the right parts.

So with all that time and money and with the help of professional make-up and photograph, Jenner can come across as an attractive woman. This is evidenced by Caitlyn being on the cover of Vanity Fair and other photoshoots. Caitlyn Jenner is a creature of Hollywood, and this is what Hollywood excels at -- creating illusions.

But does any of this make Caitlyn Jenner a woman? Biological science says no. So Kimmel, whether he understands the science of not and he probably doesn't, is right on this fundamental issue. For all the time and money Bruce Jenner spent on his "transition," he's still a male. As are the other transgenders like Rachael Levine, the now assistant secretary of health in the Biden administration.

Jenner can change his name, and I'll call him Caitlyn. No problem. But I'll consider admitting Caitlyn is a woman only when he gets the chromosomes throughout his body changed from XY (male) to XX (female). Until then, the wisdom of Abraham Lincoln applies: "You can call a dog's tail a leg and say the dog has five legs, but the dog still only has four legs." What's so hard to understand about that?

