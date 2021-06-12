Big Tech and the push for vaccines

At American Thinker, we believe that COVID vaccines should be a personal decision: People should do the research and determine whether vaccines are necessary for their particular circumstances (age, comorbidities, etc.). But what if people can’t do the research? And worse, what if the tech tyrants who control probably 90% of the information to which Americans have access, censor every bit of information that suggests that vaccines are neither good nor necessary for everyone? As Tucker Carlson revealed in a must-see opening monologue, that’s exactly what is happening in America, with the tech tyrants go so far as to censor data coming from the U.S. government:

Tucker: Reading government data will get you censored | https://t.co/m0L5L6NMn3 — Bookwormroom (@Bookwormroom) June 12, 2021

By the way, if you’re wondering why I used Twitter to share this video and not YouTube (which has clearer quality) it’s because the video, for daring to suggest that vaccines have problems, cannot go on YouTube. Fox News didn’t even try.

My preference, of course, would be to use a video service other than either Twitter or YouTube to share the video but those choices don’t exist for me. The embed code for Fox News’s website doesn’t work on our server (and no, I have no idea why not). It would be nice if Fox would publish its videos on Rumble but it doesn’t – and again, I have no idea why not. Considering that Fox is censored on YouTube just as heavily as you and I are, the fact that it doesn’t use a site other than YouTube is surprising.

After the monologue, Tucker spoke with Rep. Ken Buck (R. Col.), the top Republican on House Antitrust Subcommittee, which is floating just one of several bipartisan bills aimed at breaking up the Tech Tyrants’ power. (The Wall Street Journal has a decent article if you can get behind the paywall.) However, listening to Buck talk about the broad outlines of his committee’s bill did not inspire confidence.

I very much hope I’m wrong, but I can’t help but feel that Democrats really don’t have skin in the game when it comes to breaking up the tech monopolies. After all, the tech monopolies are Democrat fairy godmothers. They use their power – a power so vast it’s never been seen before -- to enforce every Democrat wish list item and shepherd Democrat candidates into office. Cynic and pessimist that I am, I expect a bill that will sound effective and do…absolutely nothing.

So, it’s up to us. Start blogs. Send out email blasts (the way people used to). And if you want to reach further into the past, start a paper newsletter. Patronize video sites other than YouTube, sites such as Rumble, Bitchute, Twitch, etc. And while I know Twitch is basically a gamers’ site, I see no reason it can’t be used for liberty-oriented purposes.

The point is that Congress is a weak horse compared to the tech tyrant’s power. Therefore, it’s up to us to fight it in every way we can.

IMAGE: Tucker Carlson on tech censorship. Fox News screengrab.