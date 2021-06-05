Anti-white training in Brooklyn public schools

With every passing day, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Critical Race Theory has the potential to destroy America from within. By aggressively training young people to hate and fear Whites, leftists are deliberately setting the scene for a future civil war built around racial hatred. The latest example of CRT in action comes from Brooklyn, where a crazed looking, white, female teacher proudly shows off her indoctrinated students, who have been taught the Marxist lingo about Whites oppressing “Black,” “Brown,” and “Indigenous” people:

1. The fact that this is a marginally intelligent, college-educated White woman jives perfectly with a point I’ve been making since George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed: Young White women have become the perfect vector for American leftism. Through indoctrination, they’re unstable, self-loathing, anti-American, and committed to a cultural crusade to purge themselves of the sin of being White females.

2. Although superficially these are non-White children in a Brooklyn public school, the core of what they’re learning is identical to the race-based training that Nazis imposed on young White students in Germany: In both cases, the state is teaching race hatred to children in order to turn them into a mindless cadre of socialist foot soldiers. In the 1930s, the race-based training would have looked a little different, but the effect would have been the same:

3. Unless Critical Race Theory is stopped very soon, the outcome will be disastrous. When young people are taught this way, it’s a very short step to training them to believe that the other races are sub-human, like cockroaches or other types of vermin that need to be destroyed.

4. There’s a very Charles Manson-Helter Skelterish feel to all this. Older readers will remember what Helter Skelter means. At bottom, it was simply a song from the Beatles’ edgy White Album. Charles Manson, though, was sure that the phrase, the song, and the album itself had a deeper meaning.

Wikipedia sums up the Helter Skelter philosophy that Manson created and that inspired his followers to brutally slaughter seven people in the Los Angeles hills (hyperlinks and footnotes omitted):

Charles Manson had been predicting racial war for some time before he used the term Helter Skelter. His first use of the term was at a gathering of the Family on New Year’s Eve 1968 at Myers Ranch near California’s Death Valley. The scenario had Manson as the war’s ultimate beneficiary and its musical cause. He and the Family would create an album with songs whose messages would be as subtle as those he had heard in songs of the Beatles. This would not merely foretell the conflict but would trigger it by instructing “the young love”, meaning white American youth, to join the Family, and it would draw the young, white female hippies out of San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury. Black men would thus be deprived of the white women whom the political changes of the 1960s had made sexually available to them and would lash out in violent crimes against whites. Frightened whites would retaliate with a murderous rampage, and militant blacks would exploit it to provoke a war of near-extermination between racist whites and non-racist whites over the treatment of blacks. Then the militant blacks would arise to finish off the few whites who survived; in fact, they would kill off all non-blacks. In this holocaust, the members of the enlarged Family would have little to fear; they would wait out the war in a secret city that was underneath Death Valley which they would reach through a hole in the ground. They would be the only remaining whites upon the race war’s conclusion, and they would emerge from underground to rule the blacks who, as the vision went, would be incapable of running the world. At that point, Manson “would scratch [the black man’s] fuzzy head and kick him in the butt and tell him to go pick the cotton and go be a good nigger”.

Like Charles Manson, Democrats are purposefully fomenting racial warfare because they think that they will benefit from a showdown between Whites and racial minorities. They are, of course, every bit as crazy as Manson and his followers were. Civil Wars, especially racially driven Civil Wars, invariably lead to genocide. That’s because the fight isn’t just about land or ideology; it is, instead, about whether people, because of their skin color, even deserve to exist.

Push back hard against CRT wherever you see it because there’ll be a tipping point very soon from which there’s no going back.

