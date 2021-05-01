Who is Joe Biden worried about being ‘in trouble’ with?

The speech President Biden gave to a couple hundred solons acting as a “joint session of Congress” apparently sapped his energy enough to cause some embarrassing moments for the man playing the part of Leader of the Free World… for the next two days.

Commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of Amtrak yesterday, he lapsed into an incoherent word salad, unable to complete a sentence or stay on the same topic. A jumble of thoughts, none of the complete, but all vaguely related to trains:

That’s sad, and if he were not occupying the White House, it would be uncharitable to mock him for his mental infirmity. And his physical infirmity, as well:

Biden is being walked like a nursing home patient pic.twitter.com/7KH4sRbBnd — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 30, 2021

But Joe Biden was plucked from the pack of Democrat presidential contenders and pushed into the nomination and then into an Electoral College majority through the actions of people whose names we don’t really know. Criticizing the front man is just a substitute for criticizing the puppet masters. And now he acts as Commander in Chief on behalf of those people, spouting the rhetoric of compromise and centrism, but carrying out radical policies aimed at establishing a one-party state.

That’s why his habit of saying that he is “in trouble” when he screws things up in public is so telling.

In his “first 100 days celebration” ceremony, he had difficulty finding his face mask as he began his address. He didn’t need one because he was outdoors, and besides, he’s been vaccinated, and as his own CDC director said, he’s fine without one. But, apparently, the need to keep the public scared (and therefore submissive to power grabs by the state) dictated that he use a mask as a prop. After fumbling around and not finding the mask (that was right there in his pocket – as you will see) he almost began his speech with the words, “I’m in trouble,” rather like a high schooler facing an assistant principal and worried about being disciplined:

Confused, fully vaccinated Joe Biden desperately looks for his lost mask while outside pic.twitter.com/fbyca42skC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2021

These words are a habit and telling one. Here are two compilations of his continual use of the expression:

Who is Joe Biden always in trouble with? pic.twitter.com/bhWrZknLqu — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 30, 2021

Joey, do you need help? pic.twitter.com/RQ4XlDjMJW — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) April 30, 2021

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)