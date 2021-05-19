What's wrong with keeping an infant's heart beating?

The left is on insane overdrive over the news that the Supreme Court is going to look at Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a major abortion case from Mississippi. The law intends to stop abortions after 15 weeks with limited exceptions.

Frankly, we have not seen so much madness from the left since Israel decided to defend itself this week.

To say the least, Roe v. Wade should be revisited. It was written in 1973 before technology allowed us to listen to a heart beating in the mother's womb.

First, the opinion did not settle anything. On the contrary, it turned every judicial appointment into a mad debate about a "woman's reproductive right." It was abortion that gave us "Borking," the disgraceful tactics used against Judge Robert Bork by the Democrats in 1987. They tried and failed with the appointments that followed because our side was better prepared for the "Borking.”

Second, it was an abuse of judicial power. It's up to the states and the voters to decide something like abortion. The Mississippi law simply gives the state the power to stop abortions after 15 weeks. It's 12 weeks in Ireland and something similar in most countries.

Most of all, Roe v. Wade should be scrapped because of what it has done to the U.S. Senate and political discourse. Remember the left during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's hearings? Back in 2005, David Brooks was right on target about the damage that it had done to the country:

Justice Harry Blackmun did more inadvertent damage to our democracy than any other 20th-century American. When he and his Supreme Court colleagues issued the Roe v. Wade decision, they set off a cycle of political viciousness and counter-viciousness that has poisoned public life ever since, and now threatens to destroy the Senate as we know it. When Blackmun wrote the Roe decision, it took the abortion issue out of the legislatures and put it into the courts. If it had remained in the legislatures, we would have seen a series of state-by-state compromises reflecting the views of the centrist majority that's always existed on this issue. These legislative compromises wouldn't have pleased everyone, but would have been regarded as legitimate. Instead, Blackmun and his concurring colleagues invented a right to abortion, and imposed a solution more extreme than the policies of just about any other comparable nation.

Let's hope that the Supreme Court recognizes that the states have the right to regulate abortion, a medical practice. Watch the movie Unplanned and you will see that an abortion center is a medical clinic, not a beauty salon where ladies go to change their look.

What will happen? The Court will rule in favor of Mississippi and future judicial appointments will be elegant again.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: suparna sinha