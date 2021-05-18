The leftist Church of Science is accelerating inquisitions for heretics

Since the French Revolution, leftists have been at odds with Christianity, which they see as a hindrance to man’s true nature -- which, usually, is to engage in perverse activity and have totalitarian governments. To put lipstick on this pig, leftists attack the Church for being anti-science and invariably point to Exhibit A (through Z): Galileo Galilei, who was tried as a heretic in 1615 for claiming the Earth rotated around the sun, rather than vice versa. The irony is that, today, the leftist Church of Science is fanatically banning as heretical anyone who dares states the truth about human biology.

In Scotland, which was one of the bastions of scientific Enlightenment, Abertay University in Dundee is formally investigating Lisa Keogh, a student, for daring to say that only women have vaginas and that a 32-year-old man who became a so-called “transgender women,” would be stronger than the average woman because of his decades of testosterone:

Keogh told The Times of London that she had been taking part in a video seminar about gender feminism and the law when she raised concerns about biological males who identify as “transgender women” competing in mixed martial arts. When Keogh first heard about the formal investigation, it didn’t compute. “I thought it was a joke. I thought there was no way that the university would pursue me for utilising my legal right to freedom of speech,” she told The Times. Keogh said the professor muted her during the debate, and afterward, her fellow classmates heaped abuse on her.

Heresy! Keogh now legitimately fears being barred from practicing law because of her heresy.

Incidentally, biological men do not have vaginas (except for the minutely small number of intersex people whose rarity proves the rule). Moreover, even NBC was forced to concede that men who pretend to be women, even if they take estrogen, are still stronger than biological women.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Twitter suspended a Spanish politician who stated, quite accurately, that men do not have babies. Science tells us that men do not have ovaries or uteruses, making pregnancy and birth impossible. Likewise, those so-called “trans men” are in fact biological women who sliced off their breasts and took testosterone to deepen their voices and grow facial hair. They’re still not biological men, which is why they can carry babies.

But those scientific truths are heresies in the left’s Church of Science:

Francisco José Contreras, deputy to Spain’s far-right Vox Party, was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours last week after saying “a man cannot get pregnant” because they have “no uterus or eggs.” Contreras’ comments were in response to an article he shared on the social media platform about a transgender male who announced they were a father after giving birth to a baby girl. Contreras said in a Facebook post on May 11 that he had received a message from Twitter which informed him that he had violated its policies on “hate speech” for the remarks.” “The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ′′A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs”,” Contreras wrote in response to the move. “You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4.” According to Twitter, Contreras violated its policy against material that threatens, harasses, or fosters violence against other people on the basis of their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or disease.

And shame on Fox News for referring to that biological woman as a male and using the “they” pronoun. If properly written, the sentence would read: “Contreras’ comments were in response to an article he shared on the social media platform about a sadly confused woman who believes she is a man and who announced that she is a father after giving birth to a baby girl.”

There’s a splendid irony to the fact that the same leftists who sneer at Christianity for once challenging Galileo’s heliocentric theories (which were not then provable) while denying as heretical the undisputed science of human sexuality, reproduction, and strength. But even while I can laugh at the irony, I find very frightening how quickly half the people in the Western world – all of whom should be children of the true scientific Enlightenment – can abandon rationality for irrational fanaticism.

