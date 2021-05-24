(Some) communities coming together against anti-Semitism

Attacks against Jews in the U.S. have surged in the past year, especially in the past few weeks as Israel had the gall — to some — to vigorously defended itself against Arab attacks. But you could be forgiven for not being aware of these vicious incidents because except for a few outlets, most so-called main(lame)stream media have ignored them or minimized them at best, blaming Israel and its Jewish defenders for striking back at worst. And sadly — but not surprisingly — Joe Biden is silent against this form of hate, perhaps fearful of upsetting his bigoted woke fellow (oh, excuse me for the misogynist term as this also includes female) Democrats.

In Skokie, Illinois, a Chicago suburb home to a substantial number of Jews, a grassroots coalition of several mostly Orthodox (more traditional) Jewish groups hastily organized a Communities Coming Together against Anti-Semitism rally yesterday after someone earlier in the week broke a synagogue window, leaving a "Freedom for Palestine" (sic!) sign nearby.

Skokie, where, 44 years earlier, in a pre-woke, pre-cancel culture, some American Nazis received court permission to hold an anti-Jewish march through the suburb thanks to the free speech argument of the ACLU's many Jewish attorneys.

Interestingly, yesterday's rally did not feature the usual array of social (in)justice organizations' leaders virtual-signaling their tolerance for all by decrying others not as woke. It was a positive event with short, to-the-point addresses by several local rabbis, two local government representatives, the local executive director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and the black Christian president of the area's Jewish law organization. Providing diversity and against hate from minorities not usually heard from, the president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans and a representative of the Iraqi Christian Relief Council offered their perspective — and support.

Attendees waving the red, white, and blue American flag; the blue and white Israeli flag; and the red, white, and green Italian flag added a nice touch of color on a cloudy day.

Skokie, Illinois — like much of America — is still a place where communities can come together against hate.

Image: David Wilson.

