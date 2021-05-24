In education, the ugliness of leftism is oozing out all over the place

Humans have two biological imperatives: eating and procreating. Veganism isn't sexy, but sex is...sexy. That's why leftists constantly impose sex on kids. It makes kids associate leftism with pleasure and the abandonment of sovereignty over one's body. The latest example comes from yet another pricey private school in Manhattan, this one teaching juniors "porn literacy."

In 2010, when I was still publishing as Bookworm, I wrote a post called "Sex and State Power." I argued that leftists thrust sexuality on children because it decouples children from ownership over their bodies, making them more amenable to outside control:

Those of us who came of age before the 1980s, when the Judeo-Christian, Western tradition, though battered, was still ascendant, view our sexuality as a private matter. We believe that our bodies are our own property, which means that we should not be touched or controlled sexually without our consent. A person raised with this worldview inevitably believes as well that his ability to control his body is the essence of his individuality. This physical individuality is the antithesis of slavery, which represents a person's ultimate lack of control over his body. Statist regimes, of course, cannot tolerate self-ownership, which is the natural enemy of government control over the individual.

Just last week, the New York City Department of Education partnered with a local PBS station to bring drag queens to the 3- to 8-year-old crowd, allowing them to see an exaggerated, disrespectful example of natural femininity, with encouragement that they adopt that lifestyle.

New York is on a roll because the New York Post learned that Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, which Barron Trump once attended (annual tuition: $47,000), hosted a mandatory "porn literacy" workshop for juniors without bothering to tell parents, who had no opportunity to opt out. The students turned on Zoom thinking they would get the standard safe sex lecture, only to get a lecture entitled "Pornography Literacy: An intersectional focus on mainstream porn." The teacher, Justine Ang Fonte, covered every type of alternative sexual practice:

The often-explicit slide presentation and lecture by Fonte to the 120 boys and girls included lessons on how porn takes care of "three big male vulnerabilities"; statistics on the "orgasm gap" showing straight women have far fewer orgasms with their partners than gay men or women; and photos of partially-nude women, some in bondage, to analyze "what is porn and what is art." Fonte's presentation, some of which was seen by The Post, included a list of the most searched pornographic terms of 2019, including "creampie," "anal," "gangbang," "stepmom" and more. One slide cited various porn genres such as "incest-themed," consensual or "vanilla," "barely legal," and "kink and BDSM" (which included "waterboard electro" torture porn as an example).

If you're wondering what type of person teaches this to 16- and 17-year-olds, Justine Ang Fonte describes herself with a leftist word salad signaling her commitment to Critical Race Theory, a cover for committing a form of mental pedophilia on the youngsters in her charge:

Hi, I'm Justine! I use she/they pronouns. I come from a family of Philippine immigrants, am a child of colonization, student of decolonization, and have reveled in disrupting health education for 10 years. Real Talk: We can all learn about health but we don't have equal access to it. Framing my pedagogy through the lens of Kimberlé Crenshaw's teachings on intersectionality, I interrogate how our multifaceted identities shape how we experience health. I believe it is the responsibility of comprehensive health education to be about social justice because health is a human right. Through my teaching, I promote agency, activate empathy, fight for equity, embrace one's authentic self, and navigate care.

Because the lecture occurred on Zoom, shocked parents got an eyeful of what that $47,000/year school was foisting on their kids. When they approached the school administration, it tried to shut them down, and now it essentially claims the parents were too simplistic to understand the lessons — but the slides speak for themselves:

You can see other examples at the New York Post, which broke the story.

According to a mother the Post interviewed, Columbia is just about to hire the "diversity, equity and inclusion director" that's de rigueur in education. Parents are pushing back, and it's working. Once the Post published the story, the school suddenly got conciliatory and said it too was bamboozled by Fonte.

While the icky Fonte is a pawn who imbibed fifteen or more years of leftist education, what she is teaching is not accidental: leftists deliberately teach children (a) that sex is one of life's greatest pleasures and (b) that the state will give it to them if they'll give themselves to the state. Once the children learn this lesson, it's hard to bring them back to classic Judeo-Christian ideas of personal sovereignty. Some eventually have a surfeit of decadence, but even then they cannot recover that sense of individual liberty.

Images: The New York Post, which obtained them from Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.