Professor says heterosexuality ‘tragic’

Jane Ward, Sexuality Studies Professor at the University of California-Riverside, was recently featured in an Insider article in which she stated, "It really looks like straight men and women don't like each other very much, that women spend so much time complaining about men, and we still have so much evidence of misogyny. From an LGBT perspective, [being straight] looks actually very tragic."

The article, titled “Why heterosexual relationships are so bad for us, according to a sex researcher,” cites an increase in relationship problems among straight couples since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown -- but says nothing of homosexual couples. Being straight is “very tragic,” and “so bad for us?” That doesn’t seem very welcoming, reassuring and inclusive. In fact, it seems judgmental and intolerant. Condescending. A macroaggression.

Ward also said, "I think in some ways the pandemic is revealing the tragedy of heterosexuality to people who might not have otherwise paid attention to it.” Well, it’s hard to keep track of all the tragedies happening lately. I wonder where The Tragedy of Heterosexuality ranks in comparison to other tragedies such as The Worldwide Pandemic, massive unemployment, the skyrocketing crime and suicide rates, the opioid crisis, terrorism, societal loss of purpose and confidence, etc., etc.?

She told Campus Reform via email that, “Research on heterosexual marital satisfaction over the life course shows that straight couples are struggling to balance work and family obligations, and this leads to frustration and resentment for many straight women, in particular.” Well, gay people and couples do earn more on average than their straight counterparts, and have fewer children to suck up their income, so perhaps they are fairing better in that respect.

She also claims heterosexuality pushes straight men to objectify women because they are seen as more masculine when they do so. She labels this phenomenon the “misogyny paradox,” and says it leads to a lack of respect for women. And we know that gays and lesbians never objectify men or women, really don’t care about physical appearance or attributes at all. Just as straight women never wish to be objectified nor ever objectify men…as we know from stupefyingly successful books such as the Fifty Shades series and television shows such as the Bachelor.

Ward, who teaches courses focusing on feminist, queer, and heterosexuality studies, has also written a book, called The Tragedy of Heterosexuality, that a school-sponsored event promoted last fall.

Those who believe in traditional values are being summarily silenced, but it is okay -- indeed fashionable -- to decry heterosexuality. Amazing.

Those who think that the way all life was designed to be created is “tragic” are beyond the pale. Complementarity is beautiful. Symbiosis. Mutually beneficial. Win-win. Yin-Yang. Screw-nut, peanut butter-jelly. Male-female.

Is heterosexuality tragic for all other animal species, too? Or would it perhaps be more tragic if there were no males, females, complimentary sex organs, other animals or people? No…them. Nothing. Or at least no one to perceive anything.

The tragedy of heterosexuality? The tragedy of reproduction? The tragedy of Genesis? The tragedy of being?

No.

This is hate speech. It is evil. It is incitement. It is unscientific. It is fake news.

It is the tragedy of mental illness.