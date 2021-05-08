Another sign Dems fear Ron DeSantis as a presidential contender

Politico’s Playbook is a daily feature, sent by email to a large list of subscribers, heavily concentrated among professional political insiders. Companies “sponsor” it -- reportedly costing $60,000 a week in 2018 – in hopes of goodwill from the movers and shakers that read it.

Friday’s Playbook (online here) was, as a friend wrote, “a ham handed effort to suggest to Republicans that he won’t win the White House, since he has not built up a strong team of advisors and treats aides badly. It’s pretty obvious Dems fear him, as Politico is one of their many mouthpieces.

Here is the introduction. Go here to read the whole thing.

Is People's Republic of Florida supposed to be witty? If so, it only half succeeded: