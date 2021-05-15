Professor punished for stating there are only two sexes

The American Psychological Association (APA) recently removed John Staddon, an emeritus professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University, from the Society for Behavioral Neuroscience and Comparative Psychology (SBNCP) Division 6 listserv, an email discussion group. What prompted his ouster? Staddon was notified of his removal from the list in an email from the presidential trio of the APA division. He believes he was expunged for stating his belief that there are only two sexes, in particular this post: “Hmm… Binary view of sex false? What is the evidence? Is there a Z chromosome?”

Apparently, the APA troika somehow believed this violated the division’s code of conduct, adopted in 2019, which states:

“Treat everyone with respect and consideration. It is acceptable in a scientific organization and at scientific meetings for members to have strong differences of opinion or different theoretical perspectives on aspects of psychological science. However, those differences and disagreements can be conveyed in ways that do not make other people feel threatened, demeaned, discriminated against, or harassed.”

You know dark days have arrived when stating an obvious scientific fact can be considered threatening, demeaning, or discriminatory. (Or can engender strong differences of opinion.) The APA has also clearly removed “logical” from psychological.

The suggestion that there are really only two genders (remember binary is bad) might not have been the only one of Staddon’s posts to have run afoul of the APA. Jonathon Crystal, an Indiana University provost and professor of psychological and brain sciences, wrote to Staddon on behalf of the division’s executive committee:

“The division leadership has received complaints about some of the posts that you have sent to the division listserv. I do not want to get into the particulars of the range of complaints over the years, but I will note that a number of members of the executive committee and others have voiced concerns publicly on the listserv in an attempt to make you aware of how readers of the list might view some of the posts.”

Did Professor Staddon previously imply that the Earth was round? Did he promote heliocentrism? Did he question bloodletting the sick?

Staddon told The College Fix, “This incident just illustrates the current inability of some scientific communities to tolerate dissent about issues related to sex and race. Psychology and sociology seem to be especially flawed in this respect.”

Tragically, psychology and sociology are now just two more disciplines that have been captured and co-opted by the left. Though the left claims to be all about the science (as opposed, say, to those dogmatic, religion-crazed Republicans), it really disdains science -- or anything else that could possibly question its beliefs. For example, the six steps comprising the classic scientific method designed to acquire knowledge are:

observation,

question,

hypothesis,

experiment,

results,

conclusion.

Leftists have neither the patience nor the integrity to carry out this process. They have long-since determined that inverting and shortening this process is the best way to enhance and consolidate their power, the only thing that matters to them. Hence, they: state a conclusion first, then either tell the rest of us about the supposed result, experiment, hypothesis, question, and observation that allegedly back this conclusion up…or skip the latter five steps altogether and dare anyone to question them on their conclusion because, after all, “the science is settled.” So there!

Soon we will learn of a math teacher being suspended/fired/shot for claiming that “0” means “none” and/or the numeral “2” represents two-- and only two-- items or things. Remember, binary is bad!

Here is the definition of “two”:

a group or unit of two people or things. Pair, duo, duet, dyad, duplet, tandem, twain. Equivalent to the sum of one and one; one less than three.

But definitions themselves are racist! And so are dictionaries! They are part and parcel of the white patriarchal society! I mean, Noah Webster was a white male! James Murray was a Scotsman…and is there anything more obnoxiously and snobbishly patrician than the “Oxford English Dictionary?”