New census data raises serious questions about 2020 election fraud

According to a website called The Election Wizard, newly released census data contains an “anomaly” when it comes to squaring it with the reported electoral results:

US Census data released last week called into question the official vote tally from the 2020 election. As part of the Census, the government collects data on citizens who self-report as having voted in presidential elections. The collected data shows an unusual anomaly in the reported results. According to the Census, the recorded number of people voting in 2020 was tallied at 154,628,000. On the other hand, official results place the number of actual ballots cast slightly north of 158 million. That’s a discrepancy of nearly four million votes.

If the census data is correct, then about 4 million votes mysteriously were added to the election totals. Usually, the census data and the reported vote totals correlate closely.

Speaking to pollster Richard Baris during an episode of “Inside the Numbers,” lawyer Robert Barnes said historically, the Census tends to “pin on the nose” the recorded vote numbers with the actual results. In other words, often the two data sets reasonably match. Barnes is right. For example, the bureau was nearly spot-on in 2008, slightly under-reporting that 131,100,000 voted, while the official results showed 131,300,000 ballots cast. Of course, sometimes the Census has missed the mark. But for decades, in almost every case where the Census grossly botched the results, it was because the bureau over-recorded the number of those who voted.

It is very suspicious, but far from conclusive. Certainly, it does justify questioning the election results and auditing where possible.

Barnes pointed out the Census data also calls into question a number of contested states too. For example, in Georgia, the bureau recorded roughly 4.8 million voting, while official results show slightly less than 5 million. Barnes said the discrepancy is consistent with claims that there were roughly 100k questionable ballots cast in Georgia.

Here is the hour-long conversation between Barnes and Bartis: