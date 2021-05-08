Sneaky Liz: Liz Cheney has been plotting with with Pentagon swampers all along

Who the heck is backing Liz Cheney, given her lack of popularity with voters?

Same people she aligned with in her nepotistic trip up the career ladder -- a wall of defense bureaucrats.

According to the New York Post:

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — who is facing possible ouster from her leadership position next week — quietly orchestrated a Washington Post op-ed by 10 living former defense secretaries cautioning that then-President Trump might attempt to politicize the military, according to a report. Th op-ed, published three days before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was signed by Trump’s former Defense Secretary James Mattis, as well as Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and fellow ex-Pentgagon chiefs Ashton Carter, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta, William Perry and Donald Rumsfeld. “’She was the one who generated it, because she was so worried about what Trump might do,’ Eric Edelman, a friend of Cheney’s and former adviser to her father, told the New Yorker. “It speaks to the degree that she was concerned about the threat to our democracy that Trump represented.”

Cheney who claims to be a conservative, also claims to abhor President Trump because of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which she falsely blamed on him. She lost popularity in Wyoming when she cast a vote to impeach him alongside her fellow Democrats, as the trained seals of the media beat their fins, but actually, she hated him a lot earlier.

All this plotting had to have been months in planning. Yet look at the people she aligned with -- leftist secretaries of defense who brought weakness, appeasers who opened the gates to terrorists, something she claims to oppose. Yes, there are a couple of conservatives, and their signatures to this phony letter of 'concern' for something that never even came close to happening, is kind of disgusting. But leftist signatories in this letter are the clear majority and their signing on seems pretty unsurprising. As for Liz, it all seems pretty convenient that she knew so many of them. It signals that these people are all interlocked in their consulting contracts, cocktail parties, and general swampery as Washington's elites. Never mind that some brought in trans-genderism to U.S. military readiness or didn't oppose it, in the case of Mattis, and oversaw great leakages of secrets to hostile powers. Some were flaminging incompetent, others were military-leadership purgers. All were firm advocates of endless wars, given the way it showered the Pentagon with huge military budget run-ups. And pretty much none of them achieved what militaries are supposed to achieve, which is bring victories.

Yet none of this mattered to Liz,. whose only aim was to Get Trump and has been for awhile.

She created a false narrative about Trump politicizing the military, yet ignored the real politicization of the military, first started under President Obama, and is now going on with a vengeance under Joe Biden.

When was the last time she ever spoke out about military wokeness, or the Hugo Chavezification of the top generals in the U.S. military. This was what Hugo Chavez did, purging good military leaders and replacing them with leftists, as an entrenching response based on the perceived 1973 mistakes of Chile's then-communist president, Salvador Allende (who didn't actually know what Gen. Augusto Pinochet's politics were, but noted his loyalty in putting down a stupid military tank rebellion from an out-of-control soldier earlier).

Where's Liz on all the military purges going on here now? Or the wokesterification of the U.S. military forces, which certainly would impact military readiness? Funny how she's silent, yet still supposedly a conservative.

That's not all she did, she also spread the lie about President Trump ignoring unverified reports of Russian military bounties. Like the letter, this news also came out late, telling us a lot about what a sneaky, dishonest, secretive person she is. Is this the person to lead the GOP conference? How is it she keeps serving as a fifth column, servant of the Democrats, with this kind of ends-justifies-the-means monomania in the name of Getting Trump?

She's also lying about the election, claiming that anyone who points to fraud, is a perpetrator of the "Big Lie" and must be barred from the GOP in running for public office. She's the liar, and she's the one who can't get along with others, as I wrote here. The current argument for keeping her, is best expressed by the establishmentarian Wall Street Journal in its op-ed pages. An editorial claims she is "honest" despite the fact that 70% of GOP voters think there was election fraud, and Peggy Noonan goes off the deep end claiming that Cheney's honesty about there being no election fraud is why the GOP needs her. The truth is, nobody knows, not Liz, not President Trump, but the evidence points to a helluva lot of fraud as Jay Valentine noted here, noting the nests of obvious cheating, with large numbers of voters registered to one apartment or a vacant lot among other things. No fraud? Liz is the one who's the liar, on this one, and without that fact, Noonan's argument completely falls apart.

Lying seems to be a pattern with Liz, though, alongside a lot of sneaky-pete. The plotting with the swamp secretaries, the false narrative about the bounties, the Big Lie about the election -- Cheney is awash in this garbage.

Now she's heading for the outs, and all of her sneaky measures should go with her, too. She can't leave soon enough, something is plainly wrong with her.

Image: The Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0

