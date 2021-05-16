Liz Cheney's Big Lie

On May 12, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was voted out of her position as the chair of the House Republican Conference. The next day, Cheney appeared on Fox News's Special Report for an interview with Bret Baier. It was a revealing, and conservative voters who have any doubts about the righteousness of ousting Cheney from her number three role in House Republican leadership should watch the video. One can view the complete interview at YouTube or the embedded vid below. Both have been positioned to start after the first 99 seconds, which address other matters. One can also watch the video at the Fox webpage in the Full Episodes lineup, which would also allow one to listen to Bret's panel at the end of the show. Molly Hemingway offered some fine insights. (If the full episode for May 13 falls off the lineup, try this link.)

Ms. Cheney got crossways with the GOP caucus when she voted aye in President Trump's second impeachment in January. Liz actually thinks Trump "launched" the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol, which Democrats call an "insurrection."

What this writer finds even more distasteful than Cheney's calumny concerning the Jan. 6 riot is her insistence on the legitimacy of the 2020 election. She refers to Trump's claim that the election was stolen as the "Big Lie." I happen to believe that Mr. Trump is correct that the election was stolen, but neither I nor Trump can prove it. Neither can Cheney prove that the election was legitimate and the vote counts are correct.

The tragedy of voting in America is that it has become a comedy, a nasty joke that few get, least of all Liz Cheney. Liz Cheney is spreading her own "Big Lie" that she knows who got the most votes. Like everyone else, she doesn't know. This intolerable condition of not being able to prove which presidential nominee is the true winner with the more legitimate votes is what should be the issue. But Liz seems to have other concerns.

Cheney's "method" is in speaking from authority and in saying that others are wrong or incorrect or misinformed. Who made Liz Cheney the final arbiter of Truth? A woman's gotta know what she doesn't know. I'm afraid Liz doesn't know that. But hey, who knows? I could be wrong.

Cheney has become a useful stooge of the Democrats. Her self-righteousness is particularly annoying and is in no way justified. She's an intellectual lightweight and in over her head. Republicans were right to oust her. Hopefully, she'll learn something by being rusticated to the backbench.

The most galling thing in the interview is when Cheney lectures Baier on the "particular obligation" that Fox News has: "We all have an obligation, and I would say Fox News especially, especially Fox News, has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn't stolen."

To repeat, no one knows that, because no one can demonstrate who won. Even so, folks are expected to take on faith what election officials tell them. That's gotta end. And another thing, Liz: Don't lecture FNC. Fox News is the most accurate and important television news outfit in America. Without Fox News, America would already be totally fascist, rather than just flailing at becoming so.

Jon N. Hall of ULTRACON OPINION is a programmer from Kansas City.

Image: NBC News via YouTube.