Confession: I don't like Anthony Fauci very much

It's uncomfortable to say that you don't like someone you've never met. But I'm going to reject the normal rules of civility and tell you how I really feel about Dr. Anthony Fauci: I flat out don't like him!

True, I don't know the man. Never met him. But after more than a year of seeing his arrogant, condescending face almost daily on the national news, I feel as if I have a pretty good sense of the character, or lack thereof, of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Some biographical research certainly helps...and I've probably done more digging into Lord Fauci's history than the average person. The more I read, the more negative my feelings become, especially as our country remains mired in the COVID swamp. And Dr. Fauci helped build that swamp as much as or more than any other individual.

Lord Fauci is indeed a licensed medical doctor, but he never really practiced medicine, at least not in the traditional sense. To put it bluntly, he's the consummate career bureaucrat and has been for over five decades. After reading a telling article on Frontpagemag.com, by Lloyd Billingsley, I discovered that he's even worse than I thought. (I highly recommend reading the entire article.)

"Fauci earned a medical degree at Cornell in 1966 but if he ever practiced medicine it was only for a short time," Bilingsley wrote. "As Raymond S. Greenberg explains at Historynet.com, the mid-1960s were the days of 'a compulsory draft of American physicians,' to serve in military hospitals in Vietnam. One of the few alternatives to that service was a position in the Public Health Service. Newly minted physicians could join the clinical associate program at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland."

Can you guess which route Fauci chose? Well, he became what was dubbed a "yellow beret," a somewhat negative term that was applied to new doctors who were, essentially, draft-dodgers. "Instead of attending wounded American troops in Vietnam, Fauci joined the entering NIH clinical associate class of 1968," Billingsley noted. "As Fauci told Greenberg, the yellow beret tag was 'very much derogatory,' but the NIH recruit didn't mind. 'In general, the spirit on campus was much more a liberal leaning than a conservative leaning because that is generally the case with scientists.'"

So began Dr. Anthony Fauci's career as a bureaucrat. But despite the (usually false) accolades routinely tossed at him during the pandemic, it hasn't always been a bed of roses for Lord Fauci. In fact, prior to his becoming a household name, Fauci's work had occasionally drawn the ire of some highly esteemed peers.

"Fauci's bio showed no advanced degrees in biochemistry or molecular biology but by 1984 the Yellow Beret was heading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID)," Billingsley wrote. "Back in the 1990s Nobel laureate Kary Mullis, inventor of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), said Fauci 'doesn't understand electron microscopy and he doesn't understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he's in.'" That's a pretty damning statement from a Nobel laureate, one that Fauci's defenders can't assign to Fox News. So, as they often do, liberals simply ignore it.

"As Michael Fumento noted in The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS, Fauci was hopelessly wrong that AIDS would ravage the heterosexual population," Billingsley continued. "As UC Berkeley molecular biologist Peter Duesberg showed in Inventing the AIDS Virus, Fauci was a pioneer of cancel culture, quashing media appearances by better qualified persons of different views. Despite his costly blunders, Fauci remained in his 'cushy job' at the head of NIAID, with steadily increasing salary and power." Indeed. Fauci is now the highest paid bureaucrat in the federal government, making more than the president with an annual salary of $417,608. And his unbridled power has, arguably, done more to crush the American economy than any other individual.

"Millions of Americans got their first dose of Dr. Fauci in early 2020, when he recommended the destructive lockdowns that crushed the powerful Trump economy, infringed on Americans' constitutional rights, and enabled massive voting by mail," Billingsley wrote. "Fauci issued prophecies based on computer models but shied away from hard, scientific data."

The more I learn about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the more I'm convinced that my seemingly unreasonable dislike for him is valid. After a career full of blunders on important issues, he keeps climbing the ladder of money and power and contributes — arguably more than any other bureaucrat — to the overall destruction of this once-great Republic.

And then there's that infuriating smirk when anyone questions his authority. How can a rational person not dislike him?

Image via Flickr, Public Domain.