Liz Cheney, the Captain Ahab of the House

Herman Melville’s novel Moby Dick is one the finest books ever written for many reasons, but the main theme is obsession. The captain of the whaleship Pequod is obsessed with hunting down and killing the white whale, the giant mammal that cost the captain his leg. Despite his having lost the last battle with the whale, Ahab is filled with a terrible resolve that is frustrated by his megalomania, his hubris, and overconfidence.

He is convinced that the whale is the embodiment of pure evil and that it is his duty to destroy it. Remind you of anyone? Doesn’t that character description sound exactly like Liz Cheney, just-ousted from her House GOP Caucus leadership slot? She is obsessed, overconfident, and hubristic to the point of insanity. She seems to think she alone has the power to destroy President Trump and is as determined as Ahab to do exactly that.

She’s a woman on a mission despite being scorned by her own party and her own constituents in Wyoming. While there may be many who eschew the former president for one reason or another, most of them are wise enough not to shoot off their mouths to that end. They know Trump still enjoys massive support among the Republican base. And Cheney’s protestations to the contrary notwithstanding, most of those supporters do believe the election was stolen via massive fraud. Trump’s continued assertions to that end have driven poor Liz to the brink, even though Molly Ball of Time Magazine, laid out in detail how they did it. She revealed at great length the tactics employed by the left to ensure Trump’s defeat. That is why the eventual outcome of the Arizona audit is so important. Audits in Georgia and Michigan may follow.

Cheney did not take her rejection lying down:

“Today, we face a threat America has never seen before. A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive efforts to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him,” Cheney said. “I will not sit back and watch in silence,” she added. “We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen.”

Cheney has apparently studiously avoided availing herself of the thirty hours of public hearings in each of the swing states. The leftmedia dismisses them but there are nearly a thousand signed affidavits of witnesses to election skullduggery. She has clearly not read Peter Navarro’s three-part report, paid attention to the ongoing audit in Arizona or any of the testimony of Jovan Pulitzer. She has decided, without any evidence to the contrary beyond her own set-in-stone belief, that the election was fair and without fraud.

Rep. Cheney appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier and was full of self-righteous bluster. She defended her obsession when Baier suggested that her critics say that fighting against Biden’s terribly destructive policies is more important. She would not let Baier get a word in edgewise as she kept attacking Trump. She accused Trump of “launching the attack on the Capitol” which is a bald-faced lie. Trump was still speaking to the thousands of peaceful supporters that had come to the Ellipse that day when the Capitol was breached.

YouTube screengrab

Curiously, Liz Cheney had issued a 21-page memo on January 3rd excoriating any and all Republicans who questioned the election results. She had clearly decided to go all in on criminalizing Trump and found her way three days later. Hmmm.

Donald Trump is Liz Cheney’s white whale and she is obsessed with ejecting him from the public sphere and the Republican Party. Why? Consider the state of this nation four months ago compared to now. The Biden administration has done so much damage in his 100+ days it is almost inconceivable. The world is spinning out of control. The border was secure and now it’s flooded with tens of thousands of migrants who Biden invited and is allowing into the interior of the country. The Middle East was calm, now it is on fire after Biden handed over $230m to the Palestinians without conditions. They use the money to pay the families of terrorists who martyr themselves to kill Jews.

Trump had ended this nonsensical absurdity. Raging anti-Semites like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib accuse Israel of excessive force for defending themselves. Trump gave us energy independence and now we have shortages throughout the southeast and long lines for gasoline, a foretaste of what the Green New Deal will bring.

Biden is doling out money to millions of citizens which is keeping people from seeking work. His spending plans will certainly bankrupt the nation and leave the dollar essentially worthless. There is more, much more, but all Liz Cheney cares about is keeping Trump away from the Oval Office. Her quest is likely to end like Ahab’s, metaphorically. That end can’t come too soon. Cheney may see herself as the whale who can bring down Trump but given his popularity throughout the nation, that is not likely. She may not yet go quietly into the night but her days on the public stage are numbered.

(The Biden administration is equally as obsessed as Cheney with targeting any and all Trump supporters as “domestic terrorists.” Even though not a single person arrested on January 6th was armed, many are still in jail in solitary confinement twenty-two hours a day while the many hundreds of actual terrorists who burned down cities throughout the summer have been released without charges or at the most given a slap on the wrist. Meanwhile, our military is being purged of conservatives by Bishop Garrison.)

