Liz Cheney, Joe Manchin and the media

The media never idolize Democrats who go against their party.

There is a lot of pretending going on. Pelosi, Biden, the media, and other Democrats respect Liz Cheney so much and are extremely worried that Republicans chasing a valuable asst like Liz Cheney will greatly harm Republicans in future elections.

Does anyone recall all this respect for Liz Cheney when she was voting for lower taxes and supporting almost all of Trump’s agenda? It is a shame Liz doesn’t remember how the media and other Democrats trashed her dad so much.

Does anyone believe the Washington Post would do an op-ed from Liz Cheney or another Republican supporting Trump?

Does anyone believe that any of these Democrats would ever support Cheney in an election against a Democrat? Does anyone believe that Democrats want Republicans to be strong in the 2022 and 2024 elections? Isn’t it true that all Democrats care about is maintaining control of the House, Senate and White House and that their support of Liz Cheney is their method to divide Republicans, not unite them as they are pretending?

The media always trots out Republicans who go against their party, but you rarely, if ever, see them compliment and highlight people like Joe Manchin. Such nonconformists are frequently chastised if they don’t go along. They are treated as black sheep of the party. Democrats are respected if they do what they are told by their bosses, Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden.

Trump didn’t divide the Republican Party, the NeverTrumpers did. The media used the corrupt Lincoln Project to continually attack Trump in 2020 as they campaigned for Biden.

Trump’s policies of American First, energy independence, lower taxes, smaller government, photo ID’s to vote, secure borders, and anti-sanctuary cities and states are very popular. Trump broadened the base, adding many blue-collar workers and increasing the minority vote for Republicans. Right to work laws are also very popular and Trump mobilized the government and private sector to rapidly produce vaccines. Trump was also tough on Iran, Russia and China while getting NATO to pay more of their fair share. He also greatly advanced Mideast peace while moving the embassy in Israel.

The media has been trashing Republicans long before Trump. They sought to destroy Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, McCain and Romney. The only time they supposedly respect these people is when they turn against Republicans or when they die.

When Obama won in 2008, the Republican Party was warned that they better move left, or they would never win elections again. Instead, the Republicans moved right with the Tea Party movement and cleaned the Democrats’ clock for eight years through 2016. They picked up over 1,000 seats nationwide, won the U.S House, the U.S Senate and the White House. They took over many statehouses throughout the country.

The progressive-dominated taxpayer subsidized radio network NPR agrees:

The Democratic Party Got Crushed During the Obama Presidency. Here's Why

Part of President Obama's legacy is the health of his party. He's had many successes in office — health care reform, climate change regulations, Wall Street reform — but his legacy will also include one huge failure: a diminished Democratic Party. Every president sees his party lose hundreds of positions — it's the price a party holding the White House pays — but no president has come close to Obama. During Obama's eight years in office, the Democrats have lost more House, Senate, state legislative and governors seats than under any other president. When Obama took office, there were 60 Democratic senators; now there are 46. The number of House seats held by Democrats has shrunk from 257 to 188. There are now nine fewer Democratic governors than in 2009. Democrats currently hold fewer elected offices nationwide than at any time since the 1920s.

When the Democrats lost all of these seats and the White House, we never heard the media say they should move right. Nope, we continually heard that the public just wasn’t getting the right message.

When their candidate, the corrupt, career criminal Hillary, lost in 2016 to an outsider, they didn’t blame her or the unpopular leftist policies she advocated. Nope, what we got was collusion from most of the media and other Democrats challenging the electoral vote, saying the election was stolen and regurgitating the known lie about Russian collusion for four years.

Hillary is so delusional that she still thinks she won in 2016. She is as delusional as Biden, who the media kept in the basement in 2020 to hide his corruption, incompetence, and the radical leftist policies he was going to inflict on the public. Biden spews forth the delusions that the border is controlled or it is Trump’s fault; that he is responsible for getting the vaccines; he is so delusional on economics that he doesn’t think the extra $300 per week is keeping people from working; trusts the Chinese and Russians on climate change and believes that it will be brilliant to go back into the Iran deal.

While the media is focused on Liz Cheney and lying about Georgia and other states’ voting laws to gin up hate and division, they are downplaying the border crisis, riots in Portland and elsewhere, increasing crime and the rapidly increasing price of oil. Here is a hint: When Biden intentionally limited supply by blocking a pipeline and drilling and fracking on federal lands while demand is increasing, the price will go up. It is truly a shame that the media and other Democrats care so little about the reduction in purchasing power by the poor, middle class and small businesses.

And there is still no scientific evidence from the Biden administration linking oil to any aspect of the climate, as they seek to destroy the industry, and no questions from the media asking why the industry is being destroyed because they don't care.

Everyone should remember that while the media is crying crocodile tears for Cheney and supporting her, the NYT has not endorsed a Republican for President since Eisenhower almost 70 years ago, and the WaPo has never endorsed a Republican for President.

The media uses Romney, Sasse, Kinzinger, Flake, and Cheney as useful idiots to mislead the public and to divide the party. They are as disposable as all the women that the Clintons physically and mentally abused and Tara Reade. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

Photo credit: Milonica CC BY-SA 3.0 license