Kamala’s first foray into international diplomacy does not go well

The most relentless slander the Democrats leveled against President Trump was that he was a racist. Any person with marginal intelligence looking at the record knew this was a lie but the Democrats, thanks to their media lackeys, made it stick. Their promise was that international relationships with the non-racist Biden-Harris administration would be so much better. When Biden gave Kamala “Ms. Diversity” Harris responsibility for dealing with the southern border, they celebrated. Six weeks into that brief, though, Harris’s first act was to offend and incense the Mexican president. Ruh-roh!

One of the most baffling things for the Democrats was the fact that, even as they railed against Trump for being abnormal and offensive, foreign leaders got along with him very well. Chief among those was Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (aka AMLO). He and Trump quickly entered into an agreement that saw Mexico hold on to illegal aliens until their hearings in the U.S. could take place. In exchange, Trump helped AMLO control the cartels and criminality at the border. It was a win-win.

Having falsely claimed that Trump was a bizarre anomaly, Democrats assured Americans that normalcy would return with a Biden Harris administration. And it has, if one considers “normal” to be raging inflation only four months into the new administration, and a completely open southern border, over which hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are flooding, many of them sick with the same COVID that Democrats are weaponizing at home to destroy American’s civil rights. Otherwise, we’re witnessing a strikingly abnormal, sick, anti-American administration but, for now, we’re stuck with it.

Six weeks ago, Biden announced that his co-president…er, vice president, Kamala Harris, would be responsible for dealing with the border. This was an impressive call, given that one week before that appointment, Kamala, when asked about the border, had disclaimed any knowledge about it.

Peculiarly, after getting that appointment, Kamala pointedly ignored the border. Instead, she had “a snack” at a bakery in Chicago, and generally traveled anywhere she could in America that wasn’t close to the southern border. Things were so chaotic there that even the drive-by media were forced to report on cartels, human trafficking, children being tossed over walls, and angry American border but the border still exerted a powerful repelling effect on Kamala. She just wouldn’t go there.

Finally, six weeks after taking on the responsibility for dealing with illegal aliens swarming the southern border, Kamala announced that she would meet with the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala. One could practically hear Democrats exult. Finally, after the agony of Trump’s bizarre (and yet baffling successful) foreign policy efforts, the Democrats would show how it’s really done. Mixed race Kamala would bring her intersectional chops to the Latinx politicians and all would be well.

Except nothing went well. Kamala, whom I’ve always been told by people who know her, is as dumb as a box of rocks with the personality of an arch narcissist, managed to leave President Lopez Obrador in a towering rage, furious at American machinations and deeply offended when she simply walked out on him.

The Gateway Pundit translated ABC International’s report on the meeting (emphasis added):

Much has changed the attitude of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, towards the White House after the departure of Donald Trump. At his first major meeting with the US vice president, who has recently assumed the task of solving the migration crisis at the border, the Mexican president has come accusing his northern neighbor of interventionist and financier of coup plotters, to which he has added the rudeness of communicating to Kamala Harris that she was not going to stay for the entire meeting – held virtually by the pandemic – for other commitments. Even so, in the face to face, López Obrador has said: “Let’s seek understanding, don’t fight.

The bit about the coup refers to the fact that AMLO claims that Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, a group that the U.S. funds, is plotting to overthrow him. “That’s why we’re asking that (the U.S. government) clarifies this for us. A foreign government can’t provide money to political groups.”

As Kamala’s peculiar personality, tactlessness, and fairly significant stupidity become increasingly apparent, the fact that she is poised to take over the presidency is unnerving, to say the least.

IMAGE: Kamala Harris meets with Lopez Obrador. YouTube screengrab (edited).