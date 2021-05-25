Dov Hikind calls out the Democrats’ pathetic opposition to anti-Semitism

On Monday, after weeks of escalating violence against Jews across America, Joe Biden finally roused himself to issue a statement condemning anti-Semitism, although he couldn’t bring himself to utter the word. Instead, it’s a weak plea for “all of us” to step in and stop the “hate.” However, when compared to Biden’s fellow Democrats, it stands up well. Dov Hikind, a former Democrat assemblyman in New York state put together a scathing Twitter thread showing how pathetic “condemnations” of anti-Semitism from his fellow Democrats and other leftists really are.

In example after example, Hikind points out that the same Democrats who eventually, like Joe, said anti-Semitism is bad, always coupled it with other bad things. This was invariably in strong contrast to their strident and repeated outrage over perceived Islamophobia or actual anti-Asian violence. I especially like his reference to the Hamas Congressional Congress, which is either “The Squad” or the Congressional Black Caucus, I’m not sure which:

THREAD: Why Leftist Condemnations of Antisemitism Are Practically Worthless.



Let's take a look back at how these condemnations of antisemitism have been handled by @TheDemocrats and what they reveal.



1. Those who get angry with "all lives matter" in response to BLM also say: pic.twitter.com/WXlxHfBcVi — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

But back in February when there was a spike of anti-Asian hate crimes, whaddya know, the condemnation was focused exclusively on anti-Asian hate. Nothing else.



Why the difference in approach? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qCVGprRAb6 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

.@BernieSanders also linked the "disturbing antisemitic attacks" to a "troubling rise in Islamophobia".



Yet, he was able to condemn "Islamophobia" exclusively on multiple occasions, but never once did he condemn antisemitism singularly.



Why? Why this constant linkage? pic.twitter.com/yKsagpBpdW — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

You'll notice that the Hamas Congressional Caucus also condemned antisemitism while equating it with Islamophobia as if we've actually seen a rise in both when in fact we've only witnessed a rise in violent antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/EC5EjRdbBS — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

So how does this work?



When the antisemitic attacks were committed by white supremacists, the squad not only condemned it but called out the source of the hatred: white supremacy pic.twitter.com/GmeJuuCb7f — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

But what about when anti-Jewish violence is committed by other minorities?



Then suddenly not only don't they name the source of hatred, but they broaden the condemnations against antisemitism to include ALL RACISM.



That's the equivalent of BLM telling you "ALL LIVES MATTER" pic.twitter.com/Eob7WoZcTW — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

And how about when it came to calling out Islamophobia on its own? Somehow that gets their exclusive attention rather than watering it down by adding "and all forms of racism." pic.twitter.com/86Od27mnJK — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Worse yet, @ilhan once made as if Jews and Palestinians face the same hatred, but in so doing her goal was to deny the antisemitism that has deep roots in the Palestinian psyche thanks to decades of anti-Jewish conditioning. pic.twitter.com/1nuUqDCU3W — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

.@AOC who failed to call out antisemitism every single time it has peaked in her own city, called out those who spoke against antisemitism but not Islamophobia, though she did the very same, just the reverse! pic.twitter.com/MIo2YBBNNz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Check out this recent headline from the @nytimes. The implication is that the anti-Jewish pogroms we've witnessed over the past couple of weeks is a "conflict" thus implying "two sides" who just aren't getting along.



Except...only one side is attacking the other! pic.twitter.com/XZGnYlzT35 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Unfortunately, this Leftist position that cannot deal with any antisemitism that isn't attributed to "white supremacists" is nothing new.



Remember back in March/2019 when @Ilhan was going to be censured for her antisemitic remarks? Remember when they watered down the resolution? pic.twitter.com/jt4RC7YJ8w — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

One response is that antisemitism and Islamophobia have both been rising. But according to the NYPD's Q1 report while there were 27 attacks against Jews, there was a grand total of 1 against Muslims. That disparity is even greater by now considering the last couple of weeks! pic.twitter.com/hWcSzd5vh9 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

If after a 2 weeks of violent global pogroms, especially in NYC, the same people who condemned anti-Asian and anti-Islamic hate crimes with singular focus cannot condemn anti-Jewish violence without invoking "All forms of racism," they may be in denial of their own antisemitism! — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Bottom line: The Far-Left cannot get itself to condemn antisemitism without "All lives mattering" it when the perpetrators are blacks and Muslims bc suddenly antisemitism is borne of thin air and no ideology whatsoever!



So when you see their "condemnations" remember their BS! — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

By the way, just for the sake of completion, here’s Biden’s flaccid condemnation, not of anti-Semitism, a scourge that’s killed untold millions of Jews over the centuries, culminating in the Holocaust, but simply of “hate”:

The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021

What a useless goober that man in the White House is.

The only problem I have with it is that Hikind constantly refers to the far left as if it’s separate from the Democrat party. He’s wrong.

What Hikind is describing is today’s Democrat party and it’s been profoundly reconfigured from the Democrat party of just 20 years ago. Today’s party is no longer a blue-collar, pro-American labor, generally pro-American, pro-Israel party. It is, instead, a purely Marxist organization that has embraced the anti-Semitism that has been inherent in communism since Marx himself and that saw both Stalin and Hitler slaughter Jews (although Stalin lacked Hitler’s fervor).

IMAGE: What’s under Ilhan Omar’s headscarf, from Right of Center by Broc Smith.