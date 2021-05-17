DHS links terror alert to easing pandemic restrictions

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently issued a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin warning of an increased risk of attacks by violent extremists taking advantage of the easing of pandemic restrictions. Seriously.

The alert does not cite any specific threats but warns of potential danger from an "increasingly complex and volatile" mix of groups that includes domestic terrorists inspired by various grievances and racial or ethnic hatred. The bulletin cautioned, "Violent extremists may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks against a broader range of targets after previous public capacity limits reduced opportunities for lethal attacks." The alert noted that extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred have historically targeted crowded businesses or gatherings and is an extension of a previous alert issued in the wake of the January 6 "attack" on the U.S. Capitol.

The original bulletin warned of the continuing potential for violence from those evil anti-government types — i.e., Trump supporters who were upset by their completely unfounded belief that the Orange Man had an election stolen from him. That bulletin suggested that the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol could embolden deranged extremists and set the stage for additional attacks around the country. That warning proved unfounded, and those "attacks" never happened. But being a wholly owned subsidiary of the Democratic Party means never having to say you're sorry. Or wrong.

And, honestly, what leftist worth his/her/they salt could resist using the lessening of unconstitutional mask and gathering restrictions to warn against a coming wave of bloody attacks by crazed Trump-supporters against the benevolent — indeed beatific — governmental institutions we all know and love?

Mark my words: the progressives who believe in the Holy Trinity of facial diapers, social distancing, and vaccine mandates will soon be screaming that further easing or eliminating any of these will promptly lead to greatly exacerbated global warming/climate change, rising discrimination against the LGBT community and peoples of color, endangered species loss, and rampant Dutch elm disease.

Sadly, many of the same people who believe that MSNBC, CNN, and the New York Times are real news outlets will believe this, too.

Image: DHS.

