The lies about so-called 'trickle down' economics keep blowing

There is another garbage piece by Ralph Martire on Sunday in the State Journal-Register of Illinois, titled "Trickle-down harms people, communities and the government."

Democrats' theory on what they call trickle-down economics, meaning that those in higher-risk leadership positions make more money than those in lower-responsibility positions, is that it's a problem. Their solution is socialism at its worst: for the government to continually confiscate a greater share of money for the government and then to trickle out some of the money to those the politicians and bureaucrats decide should get it. A significant amount of money is trickled to special interest groups the Democrats like.

The politicians and bureaucrats keep a significant amount for themselves, which is why many of the wealthiest counties in the U.S. are around D.C., where they produce nothing. Planned Parenthood, unions, and community groups do very well. Very little of the $1.9-trillion slush fund that was supposedly for COVID relief in the last stimulus payout was actually for COVID.

I see that the Biden administration is also giving $250 million to community groups to supposedly get people to take the vaccine. My guess is those are groups just like ACORN, which was used to get votes for Democrats on the side. The Clintons, the Bidens, and other politicians have also done extremely well while gorging at the public trough, pretending they care about us.

Martire and other Democrats say tax cuts starve the government, but the Reagan, Bush, and Trump tax cuts of the last few decades, along with the capital gains rate cuts during Clinton's term, all substantially increased tax revenues. They did not decline, as the think-tanks said they would and still pretend they did.

Here is a hint: if revenues go up, an increased deficit is caused by too much spending, not the tax cuts. It is a simple concept. The increased revenues did not starve the government, harm the people, or kill the communities. Uncontrolled spending and unsustainable promises are the problem.

The Democrats' Great Society and other anti-poverty programs over the last 60 years, where they spent trillions, did not cut poverty to record lows. They made more people dependent on the government and encouraged the break-up of families.

Trump's tax cuts and reduced regulations not only increased government revenue and cut unemployment rates for all races and education levels to record lows, but also substantially raised income levels for those at the bottom and reduced the poverty rate to a record low at the end of 2019.

The truth is that this so-called trickle-down, or supply-side, economics has always worked when the private sector is allowed to keep more of the money they earn to either spend, save, or invest throughout the economy. It not only helps people and businesses in the private sector, but also gives the government more money to spend.

When will the media start reporting the truth instead of essentially campaigning for Democrats and their radical leftist plans to destroy the U.S. as we know it?

Image: David Shankbone via Flickr (border added), CC BY-2.0.