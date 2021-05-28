Biden's State Department signals that black lives don't matter

One year after the death of George Floyd, Biden's State Department has authorized American embassies to fly the Black Lives Matter flag to promote the Marxist organization. The department's memo stated it "supports the use of the term 'Black Lives Matter' in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond."

With the Biden family's Communist China connections and the red roots of the Black Lives Matter movement, this action should not be surprising.

Black Lives Matter was launched in 2013 by radical leftist activists Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, who work for several front groups. BLM was co-opted by a number of radical groups including the Communist Party USA and Democratic Socialists of America.

Garza is a self-described "queer" social justice activist, an admirer of convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur (Joanne Chesimard) and former Black Panther Angela Davis. Cullors was mentored by former Weather Underground terrorist Eric Mann. In a 2015 interview, she said, "Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists." Tometi, the daughter of illegal aliens from Nigeria, is a longtime open supporter of socialist Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Cullors is a follower of Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong, whose Cultural Revolution resulted in the greatest mass murder in recorded history, outpacing Hitler and Stalin. Cullors's admiration of Mao signals the influence of his theory on the Black Power movement in the United States.

BLM's ideological basis can be found in Critical Race Theory (CRT), which replaces all elements of class in Marxist theory with race — whites are the oppressive class that must be overthrown and crushed by the black revolutionary proletariat. America is a permanently racist nation, and all whites are inherently racist.

Black Lives Matter's mission to "dismantle the patriarchy" and "disrupt the Western prescribed nuclear family structure requirement" aligns with the Neo-Marxist agenda to collapse the building block of society — the nuclear family — with the state supporting single-parent families.

On the Fox Sports 1 show, former NFL all-pro defensive end Marcellus Wiley discussed why BLM is detrimental to black families and personal success. He supported his view with data about children raised in a single-parent home: "[They] are 5 times more likely to commit suicide, 6 times more likely to be in poverty, 9 times more likely to drop out of high school, 10 times more likely to abuse chemical substances, 14 times more likely to commit rape, 20 times more likely to end up in prison, 32 times more likely to run away from home."

This Marxist revolution raging in America is from top-down rather than bottom-up. Democrat leaders promote BLM yet are silent on the violence perpetrated by BLM supporters. The elite from big corporations have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the organization to support blacks, yet they ignore the assaults, murders, and defunding of police and the destruction of poor inner-city neighborhoods and businesses by BLM riots. They are silent on the direct negative impact on poor blacks who don't have bodyguards like the rich or high walls around their hovels to protect their families.

These elites don't seem concerned that their donations are not going to help black people, but rather enrich the founders of BLM, who have been in the news with their purchases of multiple million-dollar residences. (Here are a few of the corporate sponsors.)

Despite the leftist claim that America is systemically racist, it's quite evident that black lives really don't matter to the BLM or to the mega-rich.

By authorizing the flying of the Black Lives Matter flag at American embassies around the globe, Biden and his administration have sent a clear signal to the world that they do not care, either.

Carole Hornsby Haynes, Ph.D. is a national education policy analyst and curriculum specialist, historian, business owner, and classical pianist. www.drcarolehhaynes.com chaynes@drcarolehhaynes.com

Image: Skylar Sorensen.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.