Another teacher stands up against wokeness, this time in Louisiana

The Family Research Council (FRC) published an article, "Unequally Woked: One Teacher's Stand to Stop the Left" that warns there is a stealth woke indoctrination process hidden within a BrainPOP animated teaching aid intended for K–12 schools. However, the hundreds of BrainPOP video titles on their webpage BrainPOP that I quickly scanned appeared mostly harmless. The one sample video that was available last Friday for viewing explained the origins of Memorial Day. It was in a short, simplistically animated format similar to those produced by PragerU. I found it both accurate and informative.

However, Jonathan Koeppel, a young, courageous teacher in the Saint Tammany Parish school district in Louisiana, where the use of BrainPOP videos had been approved, "knew something in his classrooms was wrong — and if he didn't say anything, he worried no one else would." "When I found out that kids in my community were being exposed to this wokeism — woke curriculum and woke education — I said somebody needs to expose it. Somebody needs to let the public know what's going on," he explained. "I just happened to be the guy to do it."

According to the FRC article, "When Jonathan stood up in the school board meeting last month, his goal was to warn local parents. Thanks to his powerful message that caught fire online and was picked up by Fox News and Newsmax, he said a lot more. "A man cannot menstruate," he argued when it was his turn for public comment. "A man cannot lactate and breastfeed a child. You cannot give birth if you're a man. If you want to be an adult and do whatever you want with your life, I'm okay with that. Don't push this ideology on children. I'm not going to work in a district that's okay with that[.] ... Parents are already pulling their kids out of public school[.] ... Their going online is going to increase as this liberal ideology comes into our schools. This isn't a political indoctrination camp, okay? It's public education. We want to teach education, not left-wing ideas that aren't backed up by facts or science."

The Biden administration is pushing divisive Critical Race Theory ideology, the lies in the discredited 1619 Project, and gender madness to indoctrinate our school kids in wokeness nationwide, so it should be no surprise that an otherwise fine resource like BrainPOP would be used to assist with the fundamental transformation process. I fear that thanks to the radical left's domination of our MSM, Hollywood, universities and even Big Business, most newly minted educators (including many school board members) are likely to have been fully indoctrinated with woke ideology and eager to share it. Therefore, it will be difficult to protect our kids from exposure. However, it will be impossible to stop the process if parents or courageous teachers like Jonathan Koeppel remain silent despite knowing there will be a price to pay in our cancel culture.

One recent example of the sort of educator resulting from the left's indoctrination process is clearly demonstrated here. This young white female Oregon teacher put it like this to her colleagues:

If you're not evolving into an anti-racist educator, you're making yourself obsolete. ... Our district is only getting browner and browner [with respect to students]. ... Obviously, you can't change your melanin, all right? But you can change your mind so that you can actually function in a district that is full of BIPOC [black, indigenous, and people of color] children. So if you're being resistant, I understand that. But you're gonna have to eventually come to the light.

The above words paint the picture of a true believer in the new religion of woke. However, as Jonathan said, "If we're going to be salt and light, we have to infiltrate every area of life — from politics, education, Hollywood, business, you name it. We can't just be limited to being an influence inside of our churches or inside of our church community. The world needs us."

Perhaps it's no irony that one political slogan used by Biden/Harris campaign was "The battle for the soul of America."

Image: JMacPherson via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.