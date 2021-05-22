A new book savagely attacks Obama from the left

Something has changed lately on the left. Democrats should be riding high now because they control the federal government: They’ve got the White House; the House; the Senate (sort of, with the filibuster the fragile thread keeping them from total control); and a Supreme Court that, while ostensibly conservative, has a closet leftist Chief Justice and two remarkably cowed new “conservative” justices. Nevertheless, they are an angry, fractious party. Last week, the knives came out for Kamala Harris. This coming week, a new book launches a scathing attack on that former secular saint, Barack Obama.

Since 2008, Barack Obama has been the Democrat party. He was the president who could do no wrong. Every political attack against him was discounted as “racism.” He was more charming, more intelligent, more emotionally attuned, more effective, and more just everything good than any man who had ever occupied the White House, including Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln combined. (Of course, all of them were racists.)

When Trump came along, the Democrats and their media shills weren’t merely offended by his politics. In many ways, the gravest offense was that this loud, combative, conservative-governing orange man dared to step into a White House made hallowed by the presence of a man once hailed as a “magic negro” or another crucified Jesus.

Both Biden and Kamala got reverential treatment, but it was nothing like Obama. Biden was grandfatherly, experienced, kind, stable, and he’d learned his White House politics under Obama’s aegis. Kamala was brilliant, multi-racial and multi-cultural, female, and compassionate. Kamala was sold especially hard because everyone understood that Biden, no matter what he said, wasn’t in it for the long haul. She was obviously going to be the real president, even before Biden inevitably withdrew and she got sworn in.

But as noted, something’s been happening with the Democrats. They should be a jubilant party joyously imposing Marxism on the land but, instead, they’re angry and they’re starting to turn on each other. Just last week, Edward-Isaac Dovere, a long-standing author at The Atlantic, published a very nasty attack on Kamala, although one phased in polite terms.

Through anecdotes and quotes, Dovore reveals that Kamala is anti-social, socially awkward, bland, ineffective, unfocused, platitudinous, uninteresting, hostile to reporters, paranoid (she has an enemy’s list), and unable to hold onto her employees. None of this surprises me. My decades living and working in the Bay Area meant I’d heard rumors for years saying that everything that Kamala offered politically came through her relationship with Willie Brown, a brilliant California politician. Without Brown, she’s nothing.

For The Atlantic, one of the most politically loyal outlets in America, to publish such this attack on someone who should be a Democrat darling was surprising. More surprises arrived on Friday, though, when the Daily Mail revealed that Edward-Isaac Dovore is back, this time with a new book describing Obama as a “parasite” sucking the Democrat party dry and leaving it with nothing. Although the book is ostensibly about the 2020 campaign, it’s Obama who springs into focus:

Barack Obama was a 'parasite' on the Democrat party who sucked it dry for his reelection and left it saddled with debt, a new book claims. The former President used the party structure as a 'host' for his 2012 campaign for a second term then treated it like a 'husk' to be discarded with $2.4million in debt. Obama's aloof demeanor and professorial detachment masked the reality that he was full of 'self-assured self-regard.' He oversaw the 'pilfering of talent, money, resources, and purpose' away from the Democratic National Committee to his own reelection team. [snip] In a scathing portrait, Dovere, a journalist with The Atlantic, claims that Obama was so arrogant he believed that if he could have run in 2016 for a third term he could have beaten Trump. Obama's ego was on full display on the golf course and he bragged that his Tweet sent after the Charlottesville far right rally in 2017 was liked more than anything Tweeted by Donald Trump. [snip He writes that Obama's hubris peaked in 2015 when the Supreme Court upheld Obamacare, his signature healthcare law, and ruled that the Fourteenth Amendment requires all states to grant same-sex marriages. [snip] In actual fact, despite his 'beatification among Democrats', Obama 'inadvertently helped usher in what followed him', meaning Trump.

There is much more in the Daily Mail article about Obama’s destructive arrogance, sense of entitlement, greed, and ego, as well as his obscene rants about Trump. As far as I’m concerned, the damage he did to the Democrat brand is yet more evidence that America supported Trump, not Biden, in 2020.

The book is Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump, and it may end forever the Democrats’ Obama worship.

IMAGE: Arrogant Obama. YouTube screengrab.