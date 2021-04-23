Wokeism must be defeated to save America

Many Americans realize that there is a cultural and political war underway in America. The outcome of this war ultimately will determine the nation's continued existence as a constitutional republic or become something else, God forbid, such as a socialist/communist totalitarian state. Thus, this article argues that this is no time for members of the so-called conservative "silent majority" to remain silent.

As discussed herein, there is a pressing, urgent need for many millions of this majority (estimated to be between 50 and 80 million American adults) to take an active role in overcoming the callous and nefarious agenda of the woke cancel culture mob. Overcoming this agenda includes actively supporting and voting for candidates for political office who hold bona fide conservative values and cherish the freedom birthrights of all Americans as listed in the Declaration of Independence and America's Constitution.

It is believed that the mob is a relatively small minority of the American population. But this mob is highly vocal, highly energized, and very well funded by both domestic and foreign sources. Further, as Founding Father Samuel Adams famously once said, "it does not take a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority."

Unless the mob is confronted and overcome by a more forceful and energetic coalition of patriotic Americans desiring to protect and preserve their freedom birthrights, the eventual outcome may be disastrous for American liberty.

The principal weapons deployed against America's republic, purposely setting one segment of the population against another, are unfounded charges of ongoing systemic racism and white supremacy throughout the land. Such tactics are directly drawn from the Marxist, communist playbook of "divide and conquer." In fact, Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza is a known communist protagonist and proponent of Marxist ideology, causing many hundreds, perhaps thousands, of black American youths and others to despise America and riot in the streets.

Proof of the mob's callousness and nefariousness (and blatant disregard for the safety and welfare of American citizens) is its support for the transportation of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of undocumented, unaccompanied, COVID-untested illegal alien children to destinations throughout America. Most if not all of these children speak no English and have to rely on the kindness and goodness of the American people to safeguard and take care of them wherever they are sent in the United States.

The mob supports such despicable activities, believing that ultimately, these children will become voters for the Democrat party. In doing so, the mob and its supporting radical leftist elites show their true despotic nature; lust for power and control; and absolute disdain for America, its citizens, its founders, and its founding documents.

The movements of undocumented, unaccompanied illegal alien children throughout America became evident during a recent trip to the southern border by United States congressman John Katko (R-N.Y.). In a recent television interview, the congressman described how he witnessed these children being placed on commercial aircraft with brown envelopes in their laps. One side of the envelope listed the flight numbers the child was to take; the other side had a written message stating the following: "Please help me. I do not speak English. What plane do I need to take? Thank you for your help."

Doctor Ben Carson, while campaigning as a presidential candidate in 2016, stated, "There are a group of people who would like to silence everybody and have everybody go along to get along, but that's not going to be very helpful for us in the long run. Somebody has to be courageous enough to actually stand up to the bullies." Fast-forward to 2021, and the bullies of five years ago have become today's woke cancel culture minority. They are openly hostile toward Americans' freedoms of speech and religion, 2nd Amendment rights, and other cherished freedoms.

Members of the silent majority, regardless of race, creed, ethnicity, religious beliefs, etc. must band together to confront and defeat the mob of leftist bullies. Their onslaught on America's unique constitutional republic and individual freedoms, using unfounded charges of ongoing systemic racism and white supremacy as their primary weapons, must be effectively challenged and overcome.

Writing in the journal of the World History Institute, Dr. Marshall Foster recently agreed with the statement of Samuel Adams presented above in that "[t]he testimony of history is that ... the critical mass sufficient for cultural change resides in the minority ... and often in only one individual."

In conclusion, it is time for many, many members of the silent majority (and other truly patriotic Americans) to form their own "tireless minority" and go on the offensive to challenge and overcome the lies and actions of the mob and its radical leftist supporters. Leadership and funding for this coalition of concerned, highly energized citizens might be provided by an organization such as Heritage Action for America. Citizens would have numerous opportunities in their respective states to get actively engaged to save America's unique republic.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer; Vietnam veteran; and grateful citizen of the greatest country on Earth, the United States of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Alabama, and the United States Army War College.

