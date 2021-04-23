Saint Greta Thunberg returns to Congress

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has enough rage inside her to fuel a dozen BLM/Antifa "peaceful protests," is once again spewing her venom at Congress, this time during an Earth Day hearing on subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. She spoke remotely Thursday to the House Oversight Committee, according to USA Today.

"How long do you honestly believe that people in power like you will get away with it?" Saint Greta hissed. "How long do you think that you can continue to ignore the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity [emphasis added] and historic emissions without being held accountable?"

YouTube screengrab

When Greta rants, people listen. Presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens, media moguls, Bill and Melinda Gates...they tremble at her presence! How did a teenage zealot with a ninth-grade education and no experience in meteorology, climatology, astrophysics, or geological history gain such profound knowledge and power? Apparently from Sweden's education system and the media, the same way the woke mob was indoctrinated in this country. In fact, climate zealots and Marxist revolutionaries are not only cut from the same cloth, but play for the same team. They distort history, outright lie, and use over-the-top fear tactics to convert the lemmings.

But what brought an angry teenage girl to the international level of power and influence she now yields? Let's take a brief look.

After first learning about climate change at the ripe old age of eight, Saint Greta entered a three- or four-year bout with depression. In 2014, she was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism. At one point, she stopped eating and speaking and lost 22 pounds in two months. (Sounds like a born leader to me!)

What helped her (partly) recover from these debilitating disorders? Climate activism! According to her father, Swedish actor Svante Thunberg, "[s]he can either sit at home and be really unhappy, or protest, and be happy." Bingo! Apparently, she hasn't been depressed since...well, except for those rare moments when she remembers that capitalism and the fossil fuel industry are going to kill us all.

Yes, crushing the oil industry is her main goal. If successful, it won't hurt Greta too much — not immediately, anyway — as her family is rumored to be worth millions. It's good to be rich! You can destroy other people's lives and still eat!

Thunberg has received numerous honors, including being named Time Magazine's Person of the Year in 2019. Obviously, the House Oversight Committee should take this troubled little girl very, very seriously. She left the morons from Congress with a stern warning. "You still have time to do the right things and save your legacies," she said. "But that window of time is not going to last for long."

How long, Saint Greta didn't say. I give it eight or ten years, tops. A high-level summit between Greta and AOC is rumored but not yet confirmed. Stay tuned: your life depends on it.

