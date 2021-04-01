The overreaching Joe

The fact is that Biden was barely elected. He is in the Oval Office today by virtue of some 44,000 votes in three states – Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin. That’s it. In addition, Biden’s party has the slimmest of majorities in the House – only eight seats – and no majority at all in the Senate.

President Biden has the title but no mandate. Yes, it's true that Mr. Trump won a close election in 2016 but he had a 25-plus seats House majority and a true majority Senate. In other words, he had more votes in the Congress.

Will this work for President Biden? It depends on the results. So far, gasoline prices and the mess in the border are daily reminders that it's not working.

Most of all, it surprises me that President Biden is so tone deaf. It also confirms that he made some kind of a deal with the left to stay quiet during the campaign to promote the moderate image. Of course, the deal came with an invoice if he won. I think that President Biden is paying them back by doing what they always wanted to do.