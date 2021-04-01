For CNN, biological sex no longer has any meaning

Years ago, while browsing in a Jewish bookstore, I found the perfect card for friends who had just had a baby. On the cover, it showed an infant swaddled in a white blanket, with a little white knit cap on its head. Above the picture were the words, "So, what is it?" You opened the card expecting to see a joke about boys and girls. Instead, there was another question: "A doctor or a lawyer?" In terms of divining a new baby's sex, that card was just as accurate as a recent "hard news" report from CNN that insisted biological sex is impossible to determine.

A young man named Devan Cole — and when I say young, it's clear from his picture that he only recently graduated from The George Washington University with his journalism degree — filed a report about Kristi Noem's executive orders on transgender athletes:

South Dakota's Republican Gov. Kristi Noem banned transgender girls and women from competing on women's sports teams at public high schools and colleges via a pair of executive orders issued Monday.

Before going farther, let me translate. There is no such thing as a transgender girl or woman. What Kristi Noem did was issue executive orders banning from girls' and women's sports boys and men who claim they are, in fact, girls or women. No matter what they believe (or pretend to believe), the biological reality is that, if they are indeed the possessors of XY chromosomes, on average, they have athletic abilities that exceed the average girl's or woman's abilities.

It's not really news that a major media outlet pretends people can change their biological sex just because of feelings, nothing more than feelings. What made Cole's "news" item actually newsworthy was his statement, not as a matter of opinion, but as a matter of fact, about biological sex:

Let me repeat that amazing line in case the original tweet disappears: "It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria [sic] for assigning sex at birth."

There you have it: a 20-something recently having earned a college degree assures the world as a matter of fact that people really haven't figured out how you can tell a boy from a girl when the baby makes his entry into the world. (I won't even address this stupid "gender identity" notion. That would take a whole other post.)

Think about that: Cole is the product of a world in which most colleges have mixed-sex bathrooms, Cardi B's graphic "WAP" is the top song of 2020, and Game of Thrones wasn't shy about nudity. And despite all that, he hasn't figured out that, except for the minute number of genetically intersex people, boys and girls have different reproductive equipment.

No matter what leftists pretend, boys produce sperm and have a handy-dandy sperm delivery system that's instantly noticeable, while girls produce eggs; have a built-in incubator to grow the baby; and, once he's born, have a food delivery system that is, again, instantly noticeable. Since time immemorial, humans have been able to distinguish between the two from birth forward.

Perhaps stung by the laughter, Cole or someone else at CNN later edited the piece, but it isn't better. Instead, it makes even less sense:

It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and for some people, the sex listed on their original birth certificate is a misleading way of describing the body they have.

Things get even murkier when Cole tries to explain why "biological sex" (XX and XY chromosomes, reproductive organs, external genitalia) means nothing:

While sex is a category that refers broadly to physiology, a person's gender is an innate sense of identity. The factors that go into determining the sex listed on a person's birth certificate may include anatomy, genetics and hormones, and there is broad natural variation in each of these categories. For this reason, the language of "biological sex," as used in this legislation, can be overly simplistic and misleading.

No, just no. Gender identity is a modern concept aimed at destroying societal norms in service to a small number of people who believe they are, in fact, a stereotyped version of the opposite sex. And no matter how much young Cole dances around the subject, except for those rare intersex babies, anatomy, genetics, and hormones say either "boy" or "girl."

We need to stop funding America's colleges and universities, which were the birthplace and still are the propagators of these ludicrous ideas. Then, when they fail in the free market, we need to turn them into gorgeously located Section H housing for Black people claiming reparations.

Image: Internet meme.