The next wave of leftist propaganda is hitting America’s shores

On Tuesday, Project Veritas released a video showing a CNN Technical Director named Charlie Chester who cheerfully spilled the beans: Under the leadership of Jeffrey Zucker, CNN is a pure Democrat propaganda outfit that worked hard to get Trump out of the White House. With that mission accomplished, it’s going to change its propaganda to pushing climate change because “fear sells.” Also on Tuesday, CNS News reported that numerous news sites have promised that, henceforth, they’ll be calling climate change a “climate emergency.”

In the Project Veritas video, CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester explained with great specificity how CNN played the game. CNN’s game isn’t reporting the news in an unbiased fashion to help educate people. Instead, its job is to support Democrats. “Look, what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out.”

When it came to anything Trump, the point was to paint a negative picture. Thus, a shaking hand was a neurological disaster. “We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. That's what -- I think that’s propaganda.” CNN did the same in reverse for Biden, hiding the decline and showing him as a “young geriatric.”

CNN has a new plan now that it’s succeeded in getting Biden into the White House? Chester explained:

Chester: “I think there's a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they're [CNN’s] going to latch onto it. They've already announced in our office that once the public is -- will be open to it -- we're going to start focusing mainly on climate.”

Chester: “It's going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that's what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness.”

Chester: “It [COVID] will taper off to a point that it's not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they'll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit…Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN…Fear sells.”

On the same day Chester’s video appeared, CNS News reported that Scientific American, a thoroughly woke magazine, convinced multiple major media outlets to reframe “climate change” as a “climate emergency.”

A number of major news organizations worldwide, ranging from Scientific American and The Columbia Journalism Review to The Guardian and Al Jazeera, have signed a pledge to begin referring to “climate change” as a “climate emergency” in their reporting. “Scientific American has agreed with major news outlets worldwide to start using the term ‘climate emergency’ in its coverage of climate change,” the publication announced Monday in a tweet to its 3.9 million followers touting “the impact we hope it can have throughout the media landscape.” [snip] Scientific American reports that the media organizations have signed a statement “coordinated by Covering Climate Now, a global journalism initiative with more than 400 media partners.” Signatories include: Scientific American,

Columbia Journalism Review,

The Nation,

The Guardian,

Noticias Telemundo,

Al Jazeera,

Asahi Shimbun, and

La Repubblica

Before there was climate change there was “global warming.” When the globe resolutely refused to warm enough, it morphed into “climate change.” That phrase applied to everything: heat, cold, more storms, fewer storms, etc. It was the ultimate non-falsifiable theorem (aka faith, not science).

Unfortunately for the true believers, ordinary Americans weren’t getting on the Gaia bandwagon, despite two decades worth of nonstop hysteria and preaching. Will reframing the earth’s normal climate variations as an “emergency” rouse the masses? Well, perhaps it will if the climate hysterics finally start to look in the right direction.

As Anony Mee wrote, the problem isn’t that the earth is warming or randomly “changing.” It’s that we’re entering a Grand Solar Minimum that’s going to give new meaning to Biden’s grim statement that we’re facing “a dark winter” (especially when Democrats get done destroying fossil fuels and nuclear power).

Facts, however, will not stop CNN, Scientific American, or any of the other publications authored by people who have been churned out of the indoctrination centers known as America’s colleges and universities. Like the communists who went to their executions with Marx’s and Stalin’s names still on their lips in a type of prayer, the media propagandists are true believers and will freeze to death with the words “climate emergency” still trembling on their frozen lips.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t already seen it, I recommend watching the 1961 The Twilight Zone episode called “The Midnight Sun.” It is the perfect allegory for what’s happening now.

IMAGE: By Andrea Widburg