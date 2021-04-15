It’s true: Democrats have court-packing on the menu

News broke on Wednesday that Democrats have prepared bills for both the House and the Senate aimed at increasing the Supreme Court from the current nine justices to thirteen. Were this to pass and new justices to be added, the Supreme Court would cease to be a body that reflects the back and forth of elections, with presidents of one party or another getting the opportunity to add new justices as old ones leave. Instead, it would simply become an unelected quasi-legislative body that pretends that every item on the leftist wish list is encompassed in a “living” Constitution.

The Intercept reports that, in the House, the legislators behind the bill are Jerry Nadler (D. NY), Hank Johnson (D. GA), and Mondaire Jones (D. NY). Just to give a sense of the IQ behind this trio, Johnson thinks that islands, if their population becomes too great, can tip over. (And no, his retrofitted excuse did not remove the stain of that idiotic statement.) Nadler is the shriveled gnome who insisted that Antifa violence in Portland is a myth. (The myth just burned a federal building.) Jones is the generic new Democrat: Stanford and Harvard Law grad, black, gay, demanding Sen. Josh Hawley’s expulsion, refusing to work with Republicans, etc. (And no, his “elite” credentials do not impress me since the odor of affirmative action hangs heavily around him. He’s also graduated so recently that both of those institutions were focused more on indoctrination than education.)

In the Senate, Sen. Ed Markey (D. Mass.) supported the bill. Markey is to the left of left. In addition to sponsoring the Green New Deal that morphed into Biden’s fake “stimulus” plan, here are just some of the things he’s said: Thanksgiving is about “atrocities” against Native Americans; we should take all “weapons of war” from police; and Trump’s nominating Amy Coney Barrett, which was consistent with the Constitution and historic precedent, was “illegitimate.”

Court-packing is nothing but a raw power play. Currently, the Court commands a certain level of respect. The justices represent the kind of ideologically mixed bag one gets when alternating Republican and Democrat presidents have the opportunity to appoint new justices. Because the balance of power goes back and forth, the justices must have a working relationship. Famously, Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were genuinely good friends.

This will all change if the Democrats do away with the filibuster and pack the Court. The four new justices will not have any hint of moderation about them. They will be hardcore leftists who may not even pretend to any respect for the Constitution. Currently, the activist justices consider the Constitution a “living” document that can be bent and stretched to meet their ends. With a packed Court, the justices could easily announce that it’s a dead document and conclude, ironically as a constitutional matter, that it’s no longer applicable to modern issues.

If the Democrats can pack the Court, they’ll also add Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. as new states, which will create a permanent Democrat majority in Congress. Once that happens, this is how things will play out:

Democrats will pass wish-list bills. These might include formally and completely socializing medicine, granting amnesty and citizenship to all illegal aliens, and declaring the Republican party an insurrectionist organization, with all current and past members subject to immediate arrest. Or perhaps the administration will announce that it will seize all privately held guns or that, in the future, China will have a place at the Joint Chiefs of Staff table.

Horrified citizens will sue. However, no matter how the lower courts decide the case, once they get to the Supreme Court, the packed Court will rubber stamp all congressional and legislative acts. In other words, despite the fact that the justices are appointed, not elected, they will be a super-legislature. At first, these decisions will come dressed in constitutional garb. Soon, though, the justices will abandon that pretense.

At that point, America, as a constitutional democratic republic, will cease to exist. It’s that simple. We won’t even be a soft democratic socialist country like many in Europe. We will, instead, be a fascist dictatorship, led by a cabal of corporations and politicians.

And here’s the really scary thing: Currently, the only thing stopping this from happening is the promise that Sen. Joe Manchin (D. WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D. AZ) made to refuse to go along with their fellow Democrats’ demand to do away with the filibuster. That’s because, even if the bill passes the House (and it presumably will), the filibuster means that it will take 60 Senators to vote yes on court packing, and that’s not going to happen. Without the filibuster, only 50 Senators, plus Kamala Harris, are required to destroy America.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. And for goodness sake, contact your representatives and politely but firmly tell them that the Court is perfectly constituted with nine members.

IMAGE: Public domain image of Supreme Court justices with some primitive editing by Andrea Widburg to substitute Amy Coney Barrett for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.