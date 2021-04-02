The Georgia House strikes back at Delta

Just as Georgia was a flashpoint after the election because of the run-off election for the Senate, Georgia is again a flashpoint now that the Democrats, led by Creepy Joe, are demonizing the very sensible steps the Georgia legislature enacted to prevent election fraud. What’s amusing about the Democrats’ histrionics is watching as corporations that have earned brownie points for years by being woke, are getting slapped around by the left for not being woke enough. Even funnier is that, when Delta Airlines responded by “woking up,” the Georgia House stepped in to slap it around some more.

Monica Showalter explained the situation as of March 31. Briefly, leftists outraged by the Georgia legislature’s effort to bring integrity to a badly damaged election process, announced that they would boycott Atlanta corporations that failed to speak out against the legislation. The corporations – Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Atlanta sports teams, and others – all of which have been virtue signaling with unabated fervor since Black Lives Matter became ascendant last year, promptly followed the leftists’ instructions.

No one did it more enthusiastically than Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian. He announced that the legislation was “unacceptable.” In a memo to employees, he boldly announced,

Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a sweeping voting reform act that could make it harder for many Georgians, particularly those in our Black and Brown communities, to exercise their right to vote. The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.

Even by normal corporate virtue signaling standards, this was over the top. What’s really funny (and again, you need to read Monica’s post), is that Bastian worked with state officials to help draft the law. Heh!

I know it’s petty of me, but there are few things more lovely in 2021 than seeing some sleazy woke virtue signaler prove to have been less woke just a few days before.

But there was worse to come for Delta. In a brilliant move that shows conservatives learning how to fight back against woke cancel culture, on Thursday, the Georgia House voted to start taxing jet fuel, which could cost Delta millions:

“They like our public policy when we’re doing things that benefit them,” Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R) told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You don’t feed a dog that bites your hand.” The state House included the jet-fuel tax in a bill passed on Wednesday, but the state Senate did not take up the measure before lawmakers adjourned for the year, rendering the tax dead for now. Even so, the House had sent the message. Georgia lawmakers have previously zeroed in on the multimillion-dollar tax break on jet fuel as political retribution. In 2018, state lawmakers killed the tax cut after Delta ended a discount for members of the National Rifle Association. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal (R-Ga.) later suspended collecting the tax.

Now that they’re getting whipsawed between right and left, America’s newly woke corporations need to get back into their lane – and their lane is selling their goods and services to the greatest number of customers. By doing so, they will make the money needed to treat both employees and shareholders well.

Regular readers know that, while I once eschewed boycotts, seeing them as an ugly leftist tactic, I now support them enthusiastically. If you can do so without great inconvenience, shun woke companies or companies that send American money to China, leaving American workers unemployed. (And interestingly, they’re often the same companies.)

IMAGE: Delta Airplane by Dylan Agbagni. Public Domain.