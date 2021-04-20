The Democrats' 'insurrection' narrative took another hit

Democrats have insisted that January 6 was a murderous white supremacist, Trump-incited insurrection. An important element in this narrative was the fact that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died on January 7. Or according to Democrats, Trump supporters savagely attacked Sicknick with a fire extinguisher, making his death a murder. Fact after fact whittled away at that narrative, but they wouldn't let it go. The coroner has finally spoken, though, and Sicknick's death proves to have been the result of what his grieving mother always thought it was: a stroke.

On January 8, the New York Times reported as fact that Officer Sicknick "died on Thursday night from injuries sustained 'while physically engaging' with pro-Trump rioters[.]" And then there was the infamous fire extinguisher:

The circumstances surrounding Mr. Sicknick's death were not immediately clear, and the Capitol Police said only that he had "passed away due to injuries sustained while on duty." At some point in the chaos — with the mob rampaging through the halls of Congress while lawmakers were forced to hide under their desks — he was struck with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials.

Within a day, the media were insisting that protesters at the Capitol had effectively beaten Officer Sicknick to death. This New York Daily News story, which MSN republished on its website, is representative of these reports in the way it combines "facts" and an almost hysterically patriotic feel for the Capitol Police:

Officer Brian Sicknick, mortally wounded by a fire extinguisher to the head while defending the U.S. Capitol from rioters, was a true American patriot: An Iraq War veteran, unafraid to question his country's leaders. Sicknick, a 42-year-old New Jersey native, passed away around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, one day after he was attacked by rioters who invaded the Capitol following an incendiary speech by President Trump. Flags at the Capitol flew at half-staff Friday to honor Sicknick, who joined the Capitol Police in 2008. No arrests were yet made in the killing of the veteran law enforcer, who was injured in a scuffle with protesters. Prosecutors were set to launch a federal murder investigation into his slaying.

Aside from the fact that Officer Sicknick appeared to have been a genuinely decent and patriotic man, every "fact" in that report is a lie. Nevertheless, those lies saw Sicknick lying in state in the Capitol, a new martyr to the leftists' entirely successful efforts to lock down Biden's win and lock up the city of D.C.

Sicknick's own mother countered the narrative, saying she was told her son had died of a stroke. Now we know she was correct. Following an inexplicable delay of three and half months from Sicknick's death (that is, long enough for the narrative to be set in stone), the coroner finally returned a verdict:

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol on January 6, the chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post on Monday. Francisco J. Diaz, the examiner, said Sicknick died after suffering two strokes the day after the riot, caused by a blood clot that prevented flow to the base of Sicknick's brain stem.

Here's what happened on January 6: voters frustrated by the government's refusal to take seriously their concerns about election integrity did what Democrats have done for decades: they entered the Capitol, often with Capitol Police officers welcoming them in.

We know now that the Democrats must have had word that this was going to happen because they rejected the National Guard and told police to stand down. There were provocateurs in the crowd. The people who died on that die were felled by strokes, heart attacks, and a drug overdose. No Trump-supporter (heck, not even a provocateur) killed anyone.

After the event, while Democrats mostly would have vanished in the night, and those few arrested would have gotten suspended sentences and passes for their conduct, the Deep State has persecuted conservatives with vengeful fury based upon the false narrative they conducted — a narrative aided in significant part by Officer Sicknick's tragic, but entirely coincidental, death.

