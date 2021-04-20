Maxine Waters: New dumpster for old racist lynch-mob trash

Conservative blogger Terrence K. Williams has some excellent commentary on "Crazy Maxine" Waters, who demanded a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case. "I hope we're going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don't, we cannot go away." After all, who needs due process of law, including consideration of evidence and deliberation by a jury, when the Ku Klux Klan knew fully well in 1921 that the Black defendant was guilty of raping a white woman, and when Maxine Waters knows similarly in 2021 that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd?

It is meanwhile noteworthy that Keith Ellison, the Minnesota prosecutor who orchestrated the murder charge against Chauvin, also compared 9/11 to the Reichstag Fire. Even the Daily Kos had a problem with that. If I was on the jury, his case would start out with one strike against it because I would not believe anything that came out of his mouth, even though he delegated the case to other attorneys. There is strong evidence that he overcharged Chauvin, noting that murder would require Chauvin to have set out intentionally to cause Floyd's death. There seems to be no evidence whatsoever that he did. There is a much stronger argument that the police owed Floyd a duty of care once he was in custody and no longer able to resist arrest and, if that duty of care was not performed, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide could be on the table. Conflicting evidence has been presented, but it is up to the jury and not Waters to decide which story to believe.

Another argument could meanwhile be made that, if any of the jurors heard Waters's remarks, a mistrial might be in order due to the implicit threat of civil unrest if the jury returns the "wrong" verdict, just as it would be if the Ku Klux Klan marched around the courthouse if a Black defendant was on trial. Someone — Antifa and extreme elements of BLM are the obvious suspects — left a severed pig's head at the home of a Chauvin defense witness. The witness had already testified, so it is difficult to accuse the perpetrators of witness intimidation, but the message to the not yet sequestered jury is obvious.

It is also to be remembered that Waters encouraged people to harass members of the Trump administration. "Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Maxine, please go away — and take the country's racists of all persuasions with you.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

