Teachers' union head blames Jews for school reopening controversy

It's finally come to this, the last refuge for scoundrels in need of scapegoats. It's the Jooooz who are responsible for all the problems over school reopening. Don't let the ethnic "identity" of the accuser confuse you. (If the word "kapo" means nothing to you, ask someone who knows about Hitler's death camps.)

The world's oldest hate is springing back to its accustomed status as an all-purpose excuse of villains.



"Round up the usual suspects..."

Photo via the German Federal Archives, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE license.

Graham Piro of the Washington Free Beacon reports:

Union leader Randi Weingarten criticized Jews as "part of the ownership class" dedicated to denying opportunities to others in an interview released on Friday. Weingarten — who is herself Jewish and draws a six-figure salary as head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) — took aim at American Jews in an interview with the Jerusalem Post. When asked about parents critical of the AFT's resistance to school reopening, Weingarten took aim squarely at Jewish critics. "American Jews are now part of the ownership class," Weingarten said. "Jews were immigrants from somewhere else. And they needed the right to have public education. And they needed power to have enough income and wealth for their families that they could put their kids through college and their kids could do better than they have done." "What I hear when I hear that question is that those who are in the ownership class now want to take that ladder of opportunity away from those who do not have it," she said.

As with most efforts to blame Jews for the world's ills, this is not just blatantly false; it deflects blame away from the accuser, where it belongs. It is the teachers' unions that are denying opportunities to youngsters by keeping schools closed when private schools across the land have been open for classroom instruction with no waves of illness among students or teachers.

I hope and pray that more parents will see the evil that teachers' unions are inflicting on the nation and especially the generations that have been brainwashed into support of socialism and identity politics, both of which are dead ends, while allowing substantive skills of reading and math to deteriorate, leaving America far behind its major competitors. The answer is simple: have all tax monies dedicated to education go to the parents, who can spend it enrolling their children in the schools that are best for them. They might be public schools, when they are capably managed. But they might be union- and bureaucracy-free havens that focus on academic achievement, not indoctrination.

The fact that a union head has found it necessary to invoke the an ancient canard ("ownership class" reeks of blaming Jewish bankers) may indicate the final stage of degeneracy of the teachers' unions, where mass revulsion at the evil being perpetrated leads to an overwhelming public demand to end the corruption of public education.